Previous / Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test
World Superbike / Testing report

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends

By:

Reigning champion Jonathan Rea remained on top for Kawasaki as the sole official pre-season test of the 2021 World Superbike season came to a conclusion at Barcelona on Thursday.

Rea stays on top as Barcelona World Superbike test ends

Having topped the running on Wednesday with a time of 1m40.793s on the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR, Rea lowered the benchmark by half a second to end the two-day day 0.179s clear of his 2020 title rival Scott Redding (Ducati).

It was Garrett Gerloff who held the top spot for much of the second day of testing despite a crash in the morning at Turn 7, his early flyer of 1m40.790s remaining unbeaten
until the final hour.

Rea was the first to usurp the GRT Yamaha rider from the top spot, finding nearly three tenths on his previous best time of 1m40.802s to return to the front of the order.

But the American managed to strike back with half an hour remaining in the session, his time of 1m40.497s enough to usurp Rea's 1m40.519s benchmark.

However, a series of improvements from rivals in the final 10 minutes shook up the order at the front of the field, with Rea eventually ending the day quickest of all his with his last-gasp effort of 1m40.264s.

Redding also managed to dislodge Gerloff in the dying minutes of the session, ending up second and 0.054s clear of the GRT rider.

Jonas Folger made a late improvement on the satellite MGM Racing BMW to end up fourth with a time of 1m40.699s, ahead of the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the factory BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes.

Alex Lowes, who has now fully recovered from a shoulder injury he picked up earlier in the year, made a considerable improvement from the opening day of running, ending 0.931s off the pace of his teammate Rea in seventh.

Factory Yamaha rookie Andrea Locatelli was an impressive eighth, while the top 10 was rounded off by Chaz Davies on the Go Eleven Ducati and the top Honda of Leon Haslam.

Haslam's teammate Alvaro Bautista completed just six laps in the morning after admitting that he was not feeling 100% following a recent motocross crash, ending up 18th out of 20 riders in the timesheets.

Day 2 testing times:

P No. Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 66 1:40.264 -
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 81 1:40.443 +0.179
3 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 69 1:40.497 +0.233
4 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 69 1:40.699 +0.435
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 78 1:40.756 +0.492
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 61 1:40.914 +0.650
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 75 1:41.195 +0.931
8 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 86 1:41.258 +0.994
9 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 58 1:41.317 +1.053
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 82 1:41.350 +1.086
11 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 79 1:41.628 +1.364
12 47 Italy Alex Bassani Ducati 67 1:41.756 +1.492
13 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 111 1:41.942 +1.678
14 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 62 1:41.945 +1.681
15 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 9 1:42.298 +2.034
16 32 Spain Isaac Vinales Kawasaki 76 1:42.370 +2.106
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 65 1:42.423 +2.159
18 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 6 1:42.544 +2.280
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda 64 1:43.814 +3.550
20 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 81 1:45.150 +4.886
Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test

Previous article

Rea tops first day of Barcelona World Superbike test
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

