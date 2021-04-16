The Portuguese track, which hosted last year's season finale, has been assigned a new date of May 28-30, just a week after the opener at Aragon on May 21-23.

Estoril was supposed to open the schedule on May 7-9 following the postponement of the Assen round originally slated for April, but it was marked as 'TBC' on last month's calendar update.

No other changes have been made to the previously-announced schedule, which tentatively features 10 European races and a trio of end-of-season flyaway events.

However, Indonesia's Mandalika street circuit remains subject to homologation, while Phillip Island - traditionally the season opener - has not yet been assigned a date.

No more official pre-season tests are scheduled for between now and the Aragon opener, but Yamaha and Ducati were in action for a two-day private test at Aragon this week.

Scott Redding topped the times for Ducati on the second day ahead of teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi and GRT Yamaha man Garrett Gerloff. Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) was fastest on the first day but fourth on the second day.

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue May 21-23 Aragon May 28-30 Estoril June 11-13 Misano July 2-4 Donington Park July 23-25 Assen August 20-22 Navarra September 3-5 Magny-Cours September 17-19 Barcelona September 24-26 Jerez October 1-3 Portimao October 15-17 Villicum November 12-14 Mandalika TBC Phillip Island