Czech Republic added to WSBK calendar, Australia axed

Autodrom Most will make its WSBK debut as part of a five-year agreement that will run through till 2025, with the inaugural event slated on August 6-8 this year.

The Czech venue essentially replaces Philip Island on the calendar, with WSBK having to cancel the Australian event - originally postponed to an unspecified date - due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the championship said that the Melbourne-based circuit will return to the calendar in 2022, occupying its traditional season-opening slot.

No other changes were announced to the 2021 schedule, which means the new Mandalika Street Circuit in Indonesia is now set to host the title decider on November 12-14 subject to homologation.

The season will kick off at Aragon in Spain on May 21-23, with further events scheduled in Portugal, Italy, the UK and the Netherlands before the championship makes its inaugural visit to the Czech Republic.

Spain will host three more rounds in the second half of the season, while the series will also make a second visit to Portugal in October for the Portimao races.

A single round will be held in France at the Magny-Cours circuit on September 3-5.

Before the Indonesia finale, another flyaway weekend has been scheduled on October 15-17 in Argentina.

Revised 2021 World Superbike calendar:

Date Venue May 21-23 Aragon May 28-30 Estoril June 11-13 Misano July 2-4 Donington Park July 23-25 Assen August 6-8 Most August 20-22 Navarra September 3-5 Magny-Cours September 17-19 Barcelona September 24-26 Jerez October 1-3 Portimao October 15-17 Villicum November 12-14 Mandalika