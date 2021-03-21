Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
28 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Kawasaki rider Alex Lowes made his return to World Superbike action this week in a private test at Jerez, following the shoulder injury he sustained last month.

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Lowes was incapacitated when he suffered a crash during flat track training, leaving him unable to join Kawasaki teammate Jonathan Rea in a private one-day test at Jerez.

That was set to be Lowes' first running of the year, as a previous test at Jerez in January was rained out, and the Englishman was also forced to miss a subsequent test at Portimao earlier this month (reduced to a single day by bad weather).

Kawasaki arranged for Lowes to join Honda pair Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam for two days of running at Jerez on Friday and Saturday, with Rea sitting out the test in order to preserve his limited allowance of test days.

Continuing where he left off last year with the 2021-spec ZX-10RR, Lowes completed just under 120 laps at the Spanish circuit during the test.

"I was not sure how much I would be able to do with my shoulder but we did a lot of laps - 65 I think on the final day - and I was able to continue the work that we started with the new package in November," Lowes commented.

"This was positive because we did not know if we could be on a good enough pace to start working - but we were. We literally picked up where we left off, the pace was good and we found some positive steps with the bike. Also, with my riding, as I have been focusing in the winter to be smoother on the exit of the corners.

"It was a really positive test and we ticked all the boxes we had set out for these two days. A big thank you to Kawasaki, KRT and all the team for putting this extra test on for me, after missing two with the injury. I am really happy to get 2021 back underway.”

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team

Photo by: Kawasaki Racing Team

Lowes' crew chief Marcel Duinker added: “Alex had not ridden the bike for some time but he was impressive from the second or third lap during his first pit lane exit [on Friday]. He was straight up to speed.

"One of the targets of this test was to check his physical condition after his little accident. We soon understood that he was on 99 percent. The other priority was to check one item with the chassis on the bike, over distance, and this is now done.

"He was fast, consistent and did not complain about any physical limitation. We are right on schedule - on target. We missed some tests but in the end it has not affected us at all."

Lowes being in action for two days this week means he has now used six of his permitted 10 days of private testing, having completed four days of running post-season last year.

The two-day official WSBK test at Barcelona on March 31-April 1 does not count towards a rider's allocation, with the entire grid set to be in action for the first time this year.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Previous article

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alex Lowes
Teams Kawasaki Racing

Trending

1
Supercars

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

2
Supercars

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

3
Supercars

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

4
Supercars

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record

5
Supercars

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

Latest news
Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury
WSBK

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

25m
Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
WSBK

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Mar 18, 2021
Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid
WSBK

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

Mar 16, 2021
World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
WSBK

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Mar 9, 2021
World Superbike season start pushed back to May
WSBK

World Superbike season start pushed back to May

Feb 16, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike
Jul 9, 2020

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike
May 13, 2020

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike
May 11, 2020

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike
Apr 23, 2020

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

More from
Alex Lowes
Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test
World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes injures shoulder in crash, will miss WSBK test

Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation
FIM Endurance / Breaking news

Rea “absolutely gutted” by Suzuka 8 Hours cancellation

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish Jerez
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea will "try to forget" after worst-ever Kawasaki finish

More from
Kawasaki Racing
Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea wants dropped scores in WSBK during pandemic

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea 'one of the top five in the world', says crew chief

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP
World Superbike / Breaking news

Bautista: Kawasaki treating WSBK like it's MotoGP

Trending Today

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Aussie legend John Bowe diagnosed with cancer

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Sandown SuperSprint session times and preview

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Sandown Supercars: Injured van Gisbergen takes incredible win

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Sandown 500: McLaughlin lowers lap record

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds: Erebus split a s**t feeling

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

How Zak Brown’s 2011 Commodore purchase led to HSV buy-in

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes
IMSA IMSA / Qualifying report

Sebring 12H: Derani takes pole, teammate Johnson crashes

Latest news

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki's Lowes returns to WSBK action after injury

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

Alstare name returns to World Superbike grid

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
WSBK World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.