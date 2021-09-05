Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding
World Superbike / Magny-Cours Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

By:
, News Editor

Toprak Razgatlioglu beat World Superbike title rival Jonathan Rea in a thrilling Superpole race at Magny-Cours, as the pair swapped positions twice on the final lap.

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

The 10-lap Sunday morning sprint produced the same result as Saturday's opening race, but was a much closer affair as Yamaha man Razgatlioglu edged out Rea's Kawasaki by just three tenths of a second.

That followed a lunge up the inside at Lycee corner on the final lap by the Turkish rider, who took his eighth win of the season to eke out his championship lead to eight points.

Poleman Rea led into Turn 1, and a bid by Razgatlioglu to wrest the advantage at the Adelaide hairpin on the opening lap failed.

But the next time around, Razgatlioglu was able to dive up the inside and grab a lead he would maintain until the final lap.

Rea was able to stick with Razgatlioglu this time, and although he lost a chunk of time as he got his braking wrong at Adelaide on lap 7 and nearly wiped out his opponent, he was soon back on the tail of the Yamaha rider.

On the final lap, Rea launched a surprise raid at the Imola chicane to grab the lead with just a handful of corners to go, but coming down the hill to Lycee - the last corner bar the final chicane - Razgatlioglu was back on the attack, braking late to repass Rea and grab the victory.

Kawasaki's Alex Lowes made up for his Saturday crash by taking third, scoring his first podium finish in two months, helped by a first-lap pass on Andrea Locatelli - who nonetheless made it a 10th top-four finish in a row on the second factory Yamaha.

Scott Redding enjoyed an upturn in form on the Ducati after a dreadful race on Saturday, progressing from eighth on the grid to fifth.

Michael van der Mark enjoyed another strong showing aboard the BMW in sixth place, leading home Alvaro Bautista (Honda), Chaz Davies (Go Eleven Ducati) and Leon Haslam (Honda).

Michael Ruben Rinaldi trailed home in 10th on the second factory Ducati, while front-row starter Tom Sykes could manage no better than 12th after another bruising opening couple of laps.

Lucas Mahias was back in action on the Puccetti Kawasaki after sitting out Saturday's race, finishing 14th behind GRT Yamaha's Garrett Gerloff.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 0.352
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 5.634
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 6.995
5 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10 7.736
6 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 10 8.471
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 10 9.867
8 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 10 10.240
9 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 10 11.677
10 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 12.035
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 12.331
12 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 10 12.583
13 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 12.854
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 10 21.949
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 10 22.670
16 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 10 25.982
17 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 10 26.442
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 10 27.556
19 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 10 30.374
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 10 33.876
32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 0
View full results
shares
comments
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding

Previous article

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

17 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

1 h
3
Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

59 min
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5 h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Latest news
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

52m
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding
Video Inside
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding

21 h
Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Sep 4, 2021
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea

Sep 3, 2021
Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
WSBK

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead 00:37
World Superbike
17 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea and opens up slender title lead

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding 00:43
World Superbike
Aug 25, 2021

WSBK: Sykes is 'disappointed' to be replaced by Redding

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season 00:45
World Superbike
Aug 24, 2021

WSBK: Bautista reunites with Ducati for 2022 season

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra 00:49
World Superbike
Aug 22, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins to tie Rea on points at Navarra

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground 00:40
World Superbike
Aug 21, 2021

WSBK: Redding beats Rea, Razgatlioglu loses ground

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding Magny-Cours
Video Inside
World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda
World Superbike

Ducati-bound Bautista "more complete" because of Honda

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Trending Today

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes happy to work with Albon as long as Red Bull releases him

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica thought he had tested positive for COVID when Alfa called

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Porsche reveals 2021 911 GT3 Supercup car
Porsche Supercup Porsche Supercup

Porsche reveals 2021 911 GT3 Supercup car

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Latest news

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea, disaster for Redding

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea continues unbeaten pole run

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea
World Superbike World Superbike

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu heads practice from Redding, Rea

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.