Previous / Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
World Superbike / Magny-Cours Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

By:
, News Editor

Toprak Razgatlioglu completed a clean sweep of World Superbike wins at Magny-Cours after defeating Jonathan Rea in another pulsating duel in Sunday's final race of the weekend.

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu completes weekend sweep

Yamaha man Razgatlioglu had to work hard to beat Rea's Kawasaki, but ultimately prevailed by 2.9 seconds to take his ninth win of the season and complete his first-ever perfect weekend in the championship.

The result is that with five rounds to go Razgatlioglu is 13 points clear of six-time champion Rea in the riders' standings.

Victory in the morning's Superpole race gave Razgatlioglu pole for the finale, and the Turkish rider converted that into an early lead, fending off a brief challenge from the other Kawasaki of Alex Lowes.

Rea slipped to third initially but forced his way ahead of teammate Lowes at the Imola chicane to retake second, and then found a way by Razgatlioglu on the following lap to take the lead.

Razgatlioglu repassed Rea at the Adelaide hairpin on lap four of 21, but Rea responded just a few turns later at the 180-degree corner, and was likewise able to fight back from a similar attack on lap 10.

But what proved to be the decisive pass came just a lap later, again at the Adelaide hairpin, with Razgatlioglu this time hanging on to lead over the line for the first time since the opening lap.

Rea hung on for several laps, launching a bold move at Adelaide on lap 15 and running wide, but after saving the front at 180 two laps later he steadily lost ground and was forced to concede defeat - extending his winless run to nine races, or three complete rounds.

Some eight seconds behind Razgatlioglu at the finish was Ducati man Scott Redding, who profited from a good start from fifth on the grid and a second-lap crash for Lowes to spend almost the entire race in third.

But Redding's title hopes are now looking increasingly faint as he now sits 75 points down on Razgatlioglu.

Andrea Locatelli made it 11 top-four finishes in a row on the second Yamaha, but only after a major moment with the BMW of Michael van der Mark on the start/finish straight - the two bikes made contact, forcing van der Mark's front brake on and almost causing the Dutchman to crash.

Van der Mark recovered from that scare to finish eighth, losing out to Chaz Davies on the Go Eleven Ducati, Alvaro Bautista on the Honda and Michael Ruben Rinaldi's factory Ducati.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Tom Sykes (BMW) completed the top 10 finishers, both helped by a crash for Leon Haslam (Honda).

Orelac Kawasaki rider Isaac Vinales was a non-starter due to illness, having withdrawn from the Superpole race earlier in the day.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 21
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 21 2.908
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 21 8.406
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 21 10.329
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 21 10.734
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 21 11.467
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 21 13.901
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 21 15.640
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 21 16.254
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 21 20.911
11 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 21 39.410
12 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 21 42.808
13 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 21 43.057
14 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 21 44.106
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 21 48.202
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 21 49.557
17 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 21 51.981
18 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 21
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 0
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 0
View full results
Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again with last-lap pass
