World Superbike / Magny-Cours News

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

By:
, News Editor

Toprak Razgatlioglu has been retrospectively stripped of his victory in the Superpole race at Magny-Cours, costing him his first World Superbike weekend sweep.

Razgatlioglu stripped of Magny-Cours Superpole race win

Yamaha man Razgatlioglu had followed up his win in Saturday's opening race at the French track with further triumphs in both of Sunday's races, starting with the 10-lap Superpole morning sprint.

However, following the conclusion of the afternoon's full-length race, the FIM stewards announced that Razgatlioglu had been demoted one position in the Superpole race for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

It hands the win to Jonathan Rea, who inherits his first win since July's Assen round, and cuts Razgatlioglu's points lead from 13 to seven.

The transgression came at Turn 10, part of the kink between the 180-degree left-hander and the Imola chicane. FIM rules, which are also used in MotoGP, dictate that a track limits breach on the final lap of a race automatically results in the loss of one position.

It was at Imola where Rea managed to pass Razgatlioglu for the lead on the last lap, only to then lose the advantage several turns later at the sharp Lycee right-hander.

Razgatlioglu's victory over Rea in the final race of the weekend remains unaffected, but the Turkish rider also loses out on what would have been his first-ever WSBK weekend sweep.

It also means Rea ends what had been his second-longest winless run of his Kawasaki tenure, having gone three complete rounds without a win for the first time since 2019 prior to the penalty.

 
