Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Race 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni

shares
comments
“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni
By:
Jul 16, 2020, 7:24 PM

Former MotoGP race winner Marco Melandri will return to World Superbikes this season to replace the injured Leon Camier at the Barni Ducati team.

On Thursday morning it was announced that Camier and the Barni team had parted ways on mutual terms, as the Briton focused on recovering from a shoulder injury which has blighted his entire year.

Melandri retired from racing at the end of last season having returned to WSBK in 2017 with Ducati, before switching to the GRT Yamaha outfit for a largely difficult 2019 campaign.  The Italian says he has been “regenerated” over his break from racing and admits riding the Panigale V4 R is a chance to overturn a “regret” from his career.

Read Also:

“The situation was quite surreal, in normal conditions I never thought I'd come back, then it seemed like fate chose me,”said the 22-time WSBK race winner. “This long and quiet period has regenerated me and made me slip away all the negative things I was focusing on before.

“Then one by one, almost incredible situations lined up: not having had the chance to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 R was a regret and now the opportunity is there, on the Barni Racing Team’s bike there are Showa suspensions and since MotoGP period I always have felt great with those products.

“It's going to be a championship with only six rounds, all in Europe on tracks that I like, so it's going to be a limited and time-focused effort. If there was anyone who could convince me to come back it was [Barni boss] Marco Barnabo. I think the Barni Racing Team is the right team for me, a ‘small family’ where there is a desire to grow but also to have fun working with passion.

“I’m aware that I will have a winning bike and the best components, because of that I would also like to thank Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall'Igna and the whole Ducati team for this opportunity.”

The coronavirus-interrupted 2020 WSBK campaign will get underway at Jerez on August 2.

Related video

Next article
Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team

Previous article

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel

Latest news

“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni
World Superbike / World Superbike
23m

“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team
World Superbike / World Superbike

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team
World Superbike / World Superbike

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team

Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Marco Melandri
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

1h
2
Formula 1

Grosjean admits Haas' F1 future the "elephant in the room"

3
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin is no longer a gamble for Vettel

Latest videos

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar 00:39
World Superbike

WSBK: Revised 2020 Calendar

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: BMW S 1000 RR

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Yamaha YZF-R1

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R 00:51
World Superbike

WSBK: Ducati Panigale V4R

Latest news

“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni
WSBK

“Regenerated” Marco Melandri back in WSBK with Barni

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team
WSBK

Camier splits with Barni Ducati WSBK team

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer
MGP

Crutchlow not interested in Honda's WSBK offer

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team
WSBK

Bautista: Honda WSBK effort feels like MotoGP team

Torres drops out of MIE Honda WSBK ride
WSBK

Torres drops out of MIE Honda WSBK ride

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.