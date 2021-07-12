Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi
WTCR / Aragon News

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

Mattias Ekstrom has been surprised by how much he is enjoying a switch to electric touring car racing after becoming the latest winner of the all-new Pure ETCR series.

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

The two-time DTM title winner and 2016 FIA World Rallycross champion continued Cupra’s impressive start to the new all-electric tin top series by winning the championship’s second meeting of the season at the Motorland Aragon circuit.

The championship shared the bill with the FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Spanish venue.

Ekstrom led virtually the entire distance on a sweltering day to add a Pure ETCR race win to his impressive motorsport resume.

After starting well, he pulled out a two-second gap over polesitter Jean-Karl Vernay’s Hyundai by half-distance and maintained it over the remainder of the seven-lap race.

The victory sees the Cupra X Zengo Motorsport driver open up a 22-point lead in the championship standings over Vernay, while Ekstrom's team-mate Jordi Gene has climbed to third.

Mattias Ekstrom, Pure ETCR

Mattias Ekstrom, Pure ETCR

Photo by: Pure ETCR

Having raced top level touring cars for the majority of his career, Ekstrom says he is enjoying this latest touring car challenge and is calling for more manufacturers to join the series.

“I had a good weekend so I’m very happy. Except for my too-conservative lap in qualifying, I am happy with the performance,” said Ekstrom.

“It would have been nice to have Luca Filippi in the SuperFinal, but he had a problem. I was looking forward to that battle.

“I didn’t expect to like Pure ETCR this much, but every weekend I enjoy it more. I’d be very happy to see a lot more manufacturers and drivers to come and battle with us, because it’s a really cool concept and I think we’ve proved it’s very action-packed too.”

The championship will now head to Denmark for its maiden street circuit race around a 2.4km circuit in the nation’s capital Copenhagen on 6-8 August. The track has previously hosted the Copenhagen Historic Grand Prix since 2013.

shares
comments
Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi

Previous article

Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

3
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

18 h
4
Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

5
World of Outlaws

Southern Oregon Speedway Results 1999-08-25

Latest news
Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment
WTCR

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

32m
Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi
Video Inside
WTCR

Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi

Jul 11, 2021
Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”
WTCR

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

Jul 5, 2021
Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
WTCR

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit

Jun 28, 2021
Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro
Video Inside
WTCR

Estoril WTCR: Honda's Tassi wins as loose bonnet costs Monteiro

Jun 27, 2021
Latest videos
Aragon: Race 2 Highlights 02:10
WTCR
Jul 11, 2021

Aragon: Race 2 Highlights

Aragon: Race 1 Highlights 01:46
WTCR
Jul 11, 2021

Aragon: Race 1 Highlights

Live - Aragon: Race 2 (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Race 2 (EN)

Live - Aragon: Race 1 (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Race 1 (EN)

Live - Aragon: Qualifying (EN) 01:00:00
WTCR
Jul 10, 2021

Live - Aragon: Qualifying (EN)

Trending Today

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Atlanta: "It was ours to lose and we lost it"

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Southern Oregon Speedway Results 1999-08-25
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Southern Oregon Speedway Results 1999-08-25

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline
Supercars Supercars

Supercars revises Gen3 testing timeline

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Frustrated NASCAR drivers speak out over 'disconnect'

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York crash
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York crash

Latest news

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment
WTCR WTCR

Ekstrom surprised by Pure ETCR enjoyment

Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR

Aragon WTCR: Vervisch delivers first win for new Audi

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”
WTCR WTCR

Azcona: Petrol, electric touring car double duty “a great challenge”

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit
WTCR WTCR

Huff lands first WTCR points despite “out of our hands” speed deficit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.