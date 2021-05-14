Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR News

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

By:
, News Editor

Rob Huff will make his return to the FIA World Touring Car Cup this year after a season away with the Zengo Motorsport Cupra squad.

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

Huff, the 2012 World Touring Car Champion, participated in the first two seasons of the series' TCR era in 2018 and '19 at the wheel of a Sebastien Loeb Motorsport-run Volkswagen Golf, but stepped away from the championship for 2020 following VW's withdrawal.

Last year, the British driver switched to the TCR Scandinavia Touring Car Championship, winning the title for the Lestrup Racing VW squad.

In addition to defending that title, Huff will also drive a Cupra Leon in the WTCR for the four-car Zengo squad, joining Spanish pair Jordi Gene and Mikel Azcona, as well as Hungarian driver Bence Boldizs.

The 41-year-old said he was happy to be racing a Cupra, having driven for parent brand SEAT in the BTCC back in 2004 (pictured below) before switching to the WTCC in 2005 with Chevrolet.

 

“I’m really happy to be back in WTCR and with Zengo Motorsport, a team I’ve known for a long while,” said Huff. “I know the CUPRA is a competitive car. It shares some of the underpinnings with the Volkswagen I was helping to develop two years ago, and I also spent most of last year fighting against it in Sweden, so it’ll be great to be behind the wheel of one instead.

“Driving for a Hungarian team will also be special. I’ve always had a great reception and following from the fans in Hungary. It’s nice to link that up and now be driving for the country’s major racing team. It’s also great to be back with CUPRA. They launched my career in the UK, and the new car is absolutely a title contender.

"We know it’ll be tough as it’s not as though the other manufacturers aren’t bringing their A-game either. Our aim will be to do our best and hope to be there with a chance at the end of the season.

“The golden ticket for me at the end is a chance to build on my tally in Macau − with a car we know will be able to take us to victory − and add to my 10 wins at the toughest track in the world."

Estoril replaces Vila Real on schedule

Earlier this week, it was announced that Estoril will take the place of Portuguese street track Vila Real on this year's WTCR schedule.

Vila Real (pictured below in 2019) is unable to host its race for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been granted a fresh three-year deal by WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, beginning in 2022.

Estoril will keep Vila Real's planned date of June 26-27, making it the second round on the 2021 schedule following the season opener at the Nurburgring Nordschleife on June 3-5.

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Photo by: WTCR

shares
comments
WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Previous article

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Rob Huff
Teams Zengo Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

2
Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

11h
4
MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

5
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Latest news
Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

1h
WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Apr 28, 2021
Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

Apr 12, 2021
WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Mar 19, 2021
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
Video Inside
WTCR

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
The new Audi RS 3 LMS 13:00
WTCR
Feb 7, 2021

The new Audi RS 3 LMS

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer 00:54
WTCR
Nov 26, 2020

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”
Super GT

Mardenborough on Super GT: “I will be back for sure”

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad
Video Inside
European Le Mans

Fittipaldi parts ways with G-Drive ELMS squad

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections Prime
Super GT

The Super GT champion shaped by two Toyota rejections

Rob Huff More from
Rob Huff
Huff announces he won't race in WTCR in 2020
WTCR

Huff announces he won't race in WTCR in 2020

Macau WTCR: Huff claims second pole, Tarquini crashes Macau
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Huff claims second pole, Tarquini crashes

Macau WTCR: Huff grabs pole with last-ditch flyer Macau
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Huff grabs pole with last-ditch flyer

Zengo Motorsport More from
Zengo Motorsport
Zengo rookie secures seat for rest of 2017
WTCC

Zengo rookie secures seat for rest of 2017

Zengo retains Nagy for second WTCC seat
WTCC

Zengo retains Nagy for second WTCC seat

Aurelien Panis switches to WTCC for 2017 season
WTCC

Aurelien Panis switches to WTCC for 2017 season

Trending Today

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘flapping’ phenomenon behind F1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Boost closing in on Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough for Red Bull

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

VR46 team to race in MotoGP from 2022 with Saudi backing

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Norris felt 'perfect combo' of rivalry/friendship with Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris felt 'perfect combo' of rivalry/friendship with Sainz

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

Latest news

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
WTCR WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA
WTCR WTCR

WTCR promoter agrees new deal with FIA

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR
WTCR WTCR

Hyundai to field four all-new Elantras in WTCR

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR WTCR

WTCR title-hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.