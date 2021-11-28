Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021
WTCR / Sochi Race report

Sochi WTCR: Huff becomes 12th race winner in season finale

By:
, Journalist

Rob Huff scored his first World Touring Car Cup victory of the season and became the 12th winner in 16 races in a thrilling wet-weather finale at Sochi. 

Sochi WTCR: Huff becomes 12th race winner in season finale

The Briton came from sixth on the grid to win in his Zengo Motorsport Cupra, as two safety car interruptions broke up an incident-filled conclusion to the season. 

The first intervention followed directly from the start when Gilles Magnus and Attila Tassi made contact off the line, the former’s Audi left stranded on the track. 

Racing was due to resume on lap four, but then pole position starter Yvan Muller slammed into the back of leader and race one winner Mikel Azcona at the penultimate corner as the safety car returned to the pits. The impact left both out of the race. 

"I don’t know what happened. I’m sorry,” said a contrite Muller. 

Azcona was furious: “The car is totally destroyed. “I don’t understand how it’s possible for a driver like Yvan Muller with such experience to do this. Very disappointing from him. He totally destroyed my race, so thank you very much.” 

As Nestor Girolami led the restart, Cupra driver Bence Boldizs and Lada local entry Kirill Ladygin collided at Turn 3, the Hungarian walking away from a big impact which once again neutralised the race. 

When the action finally got under way on lap seven, Huff chased down Girolami and took the lead with a fine move at Turn 13. He then stretched a gap to win from Vervisch, who passed Girolami on lap 10 and secured second in the points standings behind new champion Ehrlacher. 

“We deserved that after the year we’ve had, with seven DNFs,” said a delighted Huff. “What a way to go out at the end of the season. And we had a misfire, but still pulled it off. Absolutely brilliant.” 

Read Also:

Nathanael Berthon completed the podium, while Tassi survived his start clash with Magnus to finish fourth from 12th on the grid. Jean-Karl Vernay was fifth, with Ehrlacher – who had wrapped up his second consecutive WTCR title in race one – scoring his second sixth place of the day. 

Gabriele Tarquini’s WTCR career ended in disappointment. The 59-year-old Italian, who has announced his retirement, started 15th and ran into the back of fellow veteran Jordi Gene on lap eight. Heavy front-end damage forced Tarquini out of the race. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Chassis Gap
1 79 United Kingdom Rob Huff
CUPRA
2 22 Belgium Frederic Vervisch
Audi 4.563
3 17 France Nathanael Berthon
Audi 5.643
4 9 Hungary Attila Tassi
Honda 7.493
5 69 France Jean-Karl Vernay
Hyundai 9.291
6 68 France Yann Ehrlacher
Lynk & Co 9.600
7 29 Argentina Nestor Girolami
Honda 12.944
8 5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz
Hyundai 14.070
9 32 Netherlands Tom Coronel
Audi 16.551
10 8 Germany Luca Engstler
Hyundai 17.868
11 11 Sweden Thed Björk
Lynk & Co 18.421
12 28 Spain Jordi Gene
CUPRA 30.463
13 20 Russian Federation Kirill Ladygin
LADA 37.541
14 30 Mikhail Mityaev
LADA 42.790
3 Italy Gabriele Tarquini
Hyundai
96 Spain Mikel Azcona
CUPRA
55 Bence Boldizs
CUPRA
100 France Yvan Muller
Lynk & Co
12 Uruguay Santiago Urrutia
Lynk & Co
16 Belgium Gilles Magnus
Audi
86 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Honda
View full results

 

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Rob Huff, Zengo Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

Photo by: WTCR

shares
comments
Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021
Previous article

Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021
Load comments
More from
Damien Smith
Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021 Sochi
WTCR

Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt Pau-Arnos
Video Inside
WTCR

France WTCR: Vernay wins to remain in title hunt

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Rob Huff More from
Rob Huff
Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad
Video Inside
WTCR

Huff makes WTCR return with Zengo Cupra squad

Huff announces he won't race in WTCR in 2020
WTCR

Huff announces he won't race in WTCR in 2020

Macau WTCR: Huff claims second pole, Tarquini crashes Macau
WTCR

Macau WTCR: Huff claims second pole, Tarquini crashes

Latest news

Sochi WTCR: Huff becomes 12th race winner in season finale
WTCR WTCR

Sochi WTCR: Huff becomes 12th race winner in season finale

Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021
WTCR WTCR

Sochi WTCR: Ehrlacher champion, Azcona scores first win of 2021

WTCR reveals 2022 calendar, includes Pau street track
WTCR WTCR

WTCR reveals 2022 calendar, includes Pau street track

Why Pure ETCR champion Cupra chooses electric motorsport
General General

Why Pure ETCR champion Cupra chooses electric motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.