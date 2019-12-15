Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Sepang / Race report

Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown

shares
comments
Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown
By:
Dec 15, 2019, 12:05 PM

Esteban Guerrieri ensured the World Touring Car Cup title fight will go down to the season finale by claiming a vital win in a heavily disrupted second Sepang race.

The Honda driver dominated the race either side of a red-flag stoppage that lasted more than an hour, first by charging through the pack in his Civic Type R and then by reclaiming the lead from his teammate after the restart to earn his fourth victory of 2019.

Guerrieri had stormed from his ninth-place grid position into the lead before half of the opening lap had been completed, though the race was soon neutralised when Nicky Catsburg's car caught fire.

Catsburg had, moments earlier, caused a collision with his BRC Racing teammate Norbert Michelisz's title rival Yvan Muller.

Four-time world champion Muller, who like Guerrieri had climbed the order, was fourth when he was hit from behind Catsburg's Hyundai.

Catsburg, on slick front tyres, followed Muller's line into the Turn 9 hairpin but then moved for the inside on the approach to the corner and T-boned the Cyan Racing driver's Lynk & Co 03.

Muller - who said he was Catsburg's "target" and had been hit "three corners before" - continued, but Catsburg stopped on the grass runoff on the exit of the corner before a fire emerged from the bonnet of his i30 N.

Though the fire was extinguished and Catsburg's car was recovered, a 56-minute delay ensued before the race was resumed under a safety car.

The order was also taken from the previous sector, which meant Guerrieri took the restart in second behind his teammate Nestor Girolami, with Muller fifth and points leader Michelisz 13th.

Guerrieri took the lead shortly after the race resumed on lap four, with Girolami measuring his pace to ensure his Argentinian compatriot could make a break at the front.

The Munnich Motorsport driver did just that and, even though Girolami was passed by Mikel Azcona's PWR Cupra late on, Guerrieri was more than 10 seconds up the road by that point.

A late safety car, deployed when Attila Tassi stopped his KCMG Honda on track, guaranteed Guerrieri the win, which helped him reduce his arrears in the title race to 10 points.

Behind Azcona, double World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson also found a way past Girolami and completed the podium in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Girolami finished fourth ahead of the Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce of Kevin Ceccon, while a sixth-place finish for Muller signalled the end of his title bid.

Michelisz finished eighth - behind Muller's nephew Yann Ehrlacher - after recovering from an off following the initial start.

The Hungarian locked up at the Turn 9 hairpin moments after Catsburg and Muller had collided, though was able to rejoin the circuit after dragging his Hyundai i30 N out of the grass.

He took the restart in 13th, but made up two positions in the opening half of the first racing lap then passed Tiago Monteiro exiting the final corner, despite receiving a hit from the KCMG Honda.

Augusto Farfus then moved over to give Michelisz another position, while the Hungarian also overtook Rob Huff's SLR Volkswagen to complete his recovery.

Michelisz will start the final race from pole, and shares the front row with Guerrieri.

Huff and fellow SLR driver Benjamin Leuchter made it three Volkswagens in the top 10, while the points were completed by Aurelien Panis (Comtoyou Cupra), Monteiro, the fourth VW of Mehdi Bennani and Audi drivers Jean-Karl Vernay and Niels Langeveld.

Race results

Cla # Driver Chassis Laps Time
1 86 Argentina Esteban Guerrieri
Honda 11 1:28'45.146
2 96 Spain Mikel Azcona
CUPRA 11 1:28'46.169
3 14 Sweden Johan Kristoffersson
Volkswagen 11 1:28'46.514
4 29 Argentina Nestor Girolami
Honda 11 1:28'47.344
5 31 Italy Kevin Ceccon
Alfa Romeo 11 1:28'47.459
6 100 France Yvan Muller
Lynk & Co 11 1:28'47.646
7 68 France Yann Ehrlacher
Lynk & Co 11 1:28'49.040
8 5 Hungary Norbert Michelisz
Hyundai 11 1:28'49.644
9 12 United Kingdom Rob Huff
Volkswagen 11 1:28'50.179
10 33 Germany Benjamin Leuchter
Volkswagen 11 1:28'51.416
11 21 France Aurelien Panis
CUPRA 11 1:28'52.112
12 18 Portugal Tiago Monteiro
Honda 11 1:28'53.967
13 25 Morocco Mehdi Bennani
Volkswagen 11 1:28'54.657
14 69 France Jean-Karl Vernay
Audi 11 1:28'55.241
15 10 Netherlands Niels Langeveld
Audi 11 1:28'55.851
16 27 Mitchell Cheah
Hyundai 11 1:28'56.420
17 55 China Ma Qing Hua
Alfa Romeo 11 1:28'58.753
18 38 Joao Paulo
11 1:28'59.554
19 8 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Hyundai 11 1:28'59.813
20 50 Netherlands Tom Coronel
CUPRA 11 1:29'01.831
21 111 Guernsey Andy Priaulx
Lynk & Co 11 1:29'02.993
22 15 Hafizh Syahrin
Hyundai 11 1:29'03.305
23 11 Sweden Thed Björk
Lynk & Co 11 1:29'04.220
24 65 Malaysia Douglas Khoo Koh Hui
CUPRA 11 1:29'05.735
25 22 Belgium Frederic Vervisch
Audi 11 1:29'06.541
26 1 Italy Gabriele Tarquini
Hyundai 11 1:29'55.768
52 United Kingdom Gordon Shedden
Audi 9 1:22'22.643
9 Hungary Attila Tassi
Honda 8 1:19'30.970
37 Sweden Daniel Haglof
CUPRA 5 1:11'36.739
88 Netherlands Nick Catsburg
Hyundai 0
View full results
Next article
Sepang WTCR: Michelisz closes on title with victory

Previous article

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz closes on title with victory
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Event Sepang
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Esteban Guerrieri
Author Jack Cozens

WTCR Next session

Sepang

Sepang

13 Dec - 15 Dec

Trending

1
Endurance

Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

2
WTCR

Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown

1h
3
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

4
Formula 1

McLaren planning "massive departure" with its new F1 simulator

5
Formula 1

"Bottas 2.77" needed to win F1 title

Latest videos

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
2h

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1 00:00
WTCR

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 1

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang 00:38
WTCR

WTCR and EWC mega weekend at Sepang

Latest news

Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown
WTCR

Sepang WTCR: Guerrieri wins from 9th to set up title showdown

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz closes on title with victory
WTCR

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz closes on title with victory

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz extends lead with finale double pole
WTCR

Sepang WTCR: Michelisz extends lead with finale double pole

Audi ends works involvement in WTCR
WTCR

Audi ends works involvement in WTCR

South Korea's Inje Speedium joins 2020 WTCR calendar
WTCR

South Korea's Inje Speedium joins 2020 WTCR calendar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.