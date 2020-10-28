Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season

shares
comments
Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season
By:

Three-time British Touring Car champion Matt Neal could hang up his helmet and retire at the end of this season. 

The 53-year-old veteran, who celebrated his 700th BTCC start at Oulton Park in August, has been weighing up the decision for some time, but admitted that it could still go either way. 

It is understood that Neal’s deliberations stem from the commercial issues facing Honda, for which Neal’s family-owned Team Dynamics squad runs the official team in the BTCC, in the current economic climate. 

“We don’t know yet,” Neal told Motorsport.com. “But if I do retire, then I’ve had a good run and I can’t complain.” 

Read Also:

Neal stressed that regardless of whether he continues racing, Dynamics will continue to field Civic Type Rs in the BTCC. 

Neal’s teammate Dan Cammish, who narrowly lost the 2019 title, is third in the 2020 standings heading into the final round at Brands Hatch, with a very real shot at the title. 

And, if Neal does step away, he could be replaced by his fellow three-time champion Gordon Shedden, who won his trio of BTCC crowns in Dynamics-run Hondas before joining the World Touring Car Cup in 2018-19. 

Shedden was poised to make a BTCC comeback this season as substitute for Neal, who was recovering from mountain-bike injuries sustained during the winter, before the coronavirus pandemic put the campaign on hold. 

“The team would carry on – oh yeah,” said Neal. “We’d try and run Dan, and maybe another driver – it could be ‘Flash’ [Shedden], it could be someone else.” 

It is not impossible that it could be Neal’s son Henry, who has won this year’s Touring Car Trophy in a BTCC-spec Civic, and has taken part in official BTCC test sessions. 

That would make Neal Jr a third-generation BTCC driver, as grandfather and Dynamics founder Steve Neal was a BTCC ace in Minis in the 1960s. 

“It’s possible, but it’s got to stack up commercially,” said Matt Neal. 

Neal added that he would prefer crowds to return to BTCC events before he makes his exit from the driving seat – in effect, a NASCAR-style ‘farewell tour’. 

“Of couse I would,” he said. “I still get a good buzz off it – I’ve done it almost my whole adult life. 

“If it is [his last season], it’s going be a strange weekend in three weeks’ time [at the Brands Hatch finale].”

Related video

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Previous article

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Author Marcus Simmons

Trending Today

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design
WEC WEC / Breaking news

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

Latest news

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC / Race report

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

2
WEC

ByKolles reveals images of 2021 WEC hypercar design

3
Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season

2h
4
Formula 1

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

Latest news

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season
BTCC

Matt Neal could retire from BTCC after 2020 season

BTCC could expand new qualifying format
BTCC

BTCC could expand new qualifying format

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash
BTCC

Ingram claims Butcher “lost his head” before last-corner clash

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Jackson wins R3 as title contenders clash

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington goes two for two

Latest videos

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds 02:02
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 3 in 120 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:04
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 2 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds 01:08
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton - Race 1 in 60 seconds

BTCC: Snetterton opener 01:16
BTCC

BTCC: Snetterton opener

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds 01:01
BTCC

BTCC: Croft - Race 3 in 60 seconds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.