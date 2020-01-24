Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener

shares
comments
Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener
By:
Jan 24, 2020, 2:42 PM

Three-time British Touring Car champion Matt Neal believes he will be fit to return to the driver's seat in time for the opening rounds of the season at Donington Park at the end of March despite suffering serious injuries in a mountain bike accident.

The 53-year-old fell during a ride with a group of friends last weekend and suffered a clean break to his clavicle, multiple fractures to shoulder, a broken rib and a punctured lung which then collapsed.

The Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R driver was taken to hospital in Worcester where he was treated by the Worcester Acute Hospital NHS Trust.

Neal, who was released from hospital on Wednesday, is now recuperating at home and already has his sights on the beginning of the campaign on March 28-29.

"The doctors have told me that I will definitely miss the pre-season test sessions," said the 63-time race winner. "But I should be back in time for Donington and I am going to win the opening race of the year – you can quote me on that!"

Neal explained that the accident had happened as he was taking avoiding action among a train of his friends who were cycling through woods.

"We were on a really steep downhill section – it is so fast that you simply can't stop, you have no chance," he said.

"The guy who was riding in front of me fell off, and I was in his wheeltracks. I had a choice: either go over him, which would have caused injuries to him, or try and avoid him. I looked to the left and I could see a tree, but there was a track behind that. I figured I could use that as an escape route.

"But, as I veered off course, the ground was really soft and the front wheel of my bike dug in and flipped me over the handlebars. I did a superman impression into the tree. I shoulder charged it, and that is what did the damage.

"Six inches to the left and I would have made it through unscathed, and six inches to the right and I would have head-butted the tree, so it could have been worse."

Neal was visited by his former Team Dynamics teammate Gordon Shedden on Thursday, and says that the incident has not put him off riding.

"I have already ordered a new bike," he said. "But my first job is to take a present to the fabulous staff at Worcester Royal Hospital, who treated me magnificently."

Related video

Next article
Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident

Previous article

Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Matt Neal
Author Matt James

BTCC Next session

Snetterton

Snetterton

26 Sep - 28 Sep

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans leads on Toyota debut

2
WEC

Vandoorne eyes repeat of Spa, Le Mans cameos

3
Formula 1

The remarkable story of F1’s most unlikely test driver

4
Formula 1

New Mosley film includes segments he "would've cut"

5
Endurance

Full Bathurst 12 Hour support programme confirmed

Latest news

Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener
BTCC

Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener

Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident
BTCC

Neal sustains multiple fractures in bicycle incident

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence
Endu

Iran airstrikes force BTCC racer's Dubai 24 absence

Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020
BTCC

Chilton moves across to BTC Racing for 2020

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season
BTCC

Blundell retires after "incredibly difficult" BTCC season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.