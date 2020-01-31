Top events
Butcher returns to Motorbase for 2020 BTCC season

Butcher returns to Motorbase for 2020 BTCC season
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 1:01 PM

Reigning Independents Trophy champion Rory Butcher will return to the BTCC grid this season at wheel of a Motorbase Performance Ford Focus.

Driving for AmD Tuning, the 32-year-old Scot took fifth in the overall standings in 2019. He claimed three overall wins and six podiums on his way to the privateers’ trophy. 

He said the decision to rejoin Motorbase, the team where he made his tin-top debut in in 2017, was the right choice for 2020. 

Butcher said: “[Team principal] David Bartrum and Motorbase launched me on my British touring car journey, and it feels like ‘coming home’ to go back to the team. 

“There are some very exciting plans for the 2020 season and to be in on the ground floor of those developments really motivates me. I have tasted glory in the Independents Trophy, which was a huge achievement, but my sights are set higher. I want more wins, and the overall championship is my aim. 

“I know that I might not have the touring car experience of some of the guys out there in but I am working relentlessly to absorb all the information I can and push myself, and Motorbase, forward to go for the biggest prizes we can reach.” 

Read Also:

Motorbase will enter its ninth season with the Ford Focus and Butcher will join the returning Ollie Jackson in the Kent team’s line up.  

Bartrum said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rory back for 2020. We have worked with Rory in GTs in the past and saw his abilities then which lead to us giving him his BTCC debut in 2017.  

“We’ve obviously kept a very close eye on his progression since then. Over the last two seasons, he’s learnt a lot and has matured into a driver capable of a championship challenge.  

“With Ollie and Rory, we have a great pairing to work with and we’re confident going into the new season. I have quoted on a couple of occasions that Rory was only ever ‘on loan’ and would be back with us one day.” 

Both drivers will kick off their campaign in the opening meeting of the British Touring Car Championship season at Donington Park on March 28-29. 

2020 BTCC grid so far:

Team Dynamics Honda Civic Type R FK8: Dan Cammish, Matt Neal 

WSR BMW 330i M Sport: Andrew Jordan, Colin Turkington, Tom Oliphant 

AmDTuning Honda Civic FK2: Jake Hill, Sam Osborne 

BTC Racing Honda Civic FK8: Tom Chilton, Josh Cook, Michael Crees 

Motorbase Performance Ford Focus RS: Rory Butcher, Ollie Jackson 

Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50: Aiden Moffat, Ash Sutton 

Trade Price Cars Racing Audi S3: James Gornall, Bobby Thompson 

Team Hard VW CC: Mike Bushell, Jack Goff 

Team Hard BMW 125i M Sport: Carl Boardley 

Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Adam Morgan, Dan Rowbottom 

Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i20 N Fastback Performance: Senna Proctor  

Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener

Injured Neal aims to return for BTCC opener
