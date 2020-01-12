Top events
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test

shares
comments
Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Sainz tops longest test
By:
Jan 12, 2020, 11:03 AM

X-raid Mini driver Carlos Sainz has scored his third stage win of the 2020 Dakar Rally to further extend his advantage in the general classification.

Sainz, chasing his third Dakar win, picked up where he had left off in the first half of the marathon, as delivered Mini’s sixth stage win from seven in this year’s Dakar so far.

Sunday’s Riyadh – Wadi ad-Dawasir run featured the event’s longest timed special at 546 kilometres, yet did not cause any major swings in the battle for overall victory.

The Toyotas of reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah and local driver Yasir Seaidan were setting the pace through the first half of the test, but Sainz jumped ahead soon after the midway point and ended up beating Al-Attiyah by two minutes at the finish.

Sainz’s advantage over Al-Attiyah in the overall standings is now exactly 10 minutes.

The other X-raid Mini buggy of Stephane Peterhansel opened the road and though Sainz caught up to him in the stage, Peterhansel was able to minimise his time losses by finishing just 2m53s slower, which leaves him nine minutes off Al-Attiyah and 19 off Sainz with five stages left to run.

Sunday marked the fourth successive stage that the two Mini buggies and Al-Attiyah occupied the top three spots, but the Qatari’s Toyota squadmate Bernhard ten Brinke came close to upsetting the status quo as he trailed Peterhansel by just five seconds.

Yazeed Al-Rajhi in the Overdrive Toyota was seven minutes off Sainz’s pace and continues to run a comfortable fourth in the general classification as he extended his advantage over fifth-placed Orlando Terranova in the Mini 4x4.

Mathieu Serradori, who had entered the day in sixth in his Century buggy, has slipped behind his Toyota chasers – Giniel de Villiers and ten Brinke – as a result of getting stuck on a dune in the opening kilometres of the stage.

Seaidan, who had been fastest early in the stage, wound up 13 minutes adrift at the end of the special.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso was sixth on the day, less than eight minutes behind Sainz, and is set to end the day not far off a top-10 spot in the overall order.

The day’s proceedings were overshadowed by the loss of bike class competitor and 2015 Dakar runner-up Paulo Goncalves, who passed away after a crash midway through the test.

General classification (top 10):

Pos. # Driver / Co-driver Car Time Gap
1 305

Spain Carlos Sainz

Spain Lucas Cruz

 Mini 27h49m14s  
2 300

Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah

France Mathieu Baumel

 Toyota 27h59m14s 10m0s
3 302 France Stephane Peterhansel
Portugal Paulo Fiuza		 Mini 28h8m27s 19m13s
4 309

Saudi Arabia Yazeed Al-Rajhi

Russian Federation Konstantin Zhiltsov

 Toyota 28h33m38s 44m24s
5 311

Argentina Orlando Terranova

Argentina Bernardo Graue

 Mini 28h45m12s 55m58s
6 304

South Africa Giniel de Villiers

Spain Alex Haro

 Toyota 28h55m12s 1h5m58s
7 307

Netherlands Bernhard ten Brinke

Belgium Tom Colsoul

 Toyota 29h5m10s 1h15m56s
8 315

France Mathieu Serradori

Belgium Fabian Lurquin

 Century 29h11m11s 1h21m57s
9 324

Saudi Arabia Yasir Seaidan

Russian Federation Alexy Kuzmich

 Mini 30h2m57s 2h13m43s
10 322

China Wei Han

China Min Liao

 Hanwei 30h57m44s 3h8m30s
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir
Drivers Nasser Al-Attiyah , Carlos Sainz , Stéphane Peterhansel
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir Starts in
09 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
44 Seconds

