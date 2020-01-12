Top events
Dakar / Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory

By:
Jan 12, 2020, 10:11 AM

Honda rider Joan Barreda picked up his first stage win of the 2020 Dakar Rally as action resumed after the rest day on Sunday, while Ricky Brabec maintained a comfortable lead.

The first portion of the 546km Riyadh-Wadi Al Dawasir test, the longest not only of this edition but also in the Dakar for five years, was led by another Honda rider, Kevin Benavides, whose chances of overall victory were wrecked by engine woes during Friday's stage.

But, ahead of the 321km mark, Benavides dropped seven minutes, slipping down the order and gifting the advantage to teammate Barreda.

The Spanish rider held on for the remaining distance to chalk up a first win on this year's Dakar and the 23rd of his career by 2m54s over KTM rider Matthias Walkner.

Luciano Benavides made it two works KTM riders in the top three, 3m25s behind Barreda, while overall leader Brabec was fourth, just a further four seconds back.

It means the American continues to enjoy an advantage in the general classification of 24m48s over Husqvarna rider Pablo Quintanilla, who dropped more than seven minutes to Barreda on Sunday as he struggles with a bout of tendinitis on his left hand.

Toby Price, who had been third overall at the rest day, lost an hour and 20 minutes as of the 321km mark and is set to plummet down the rankings as a result.

That promotes Honda's Jose Ignacio Cornejo to third ahead of Barreda, who trails stablemate Brabec by a little under half an hour with five stages to go.

Price's woes mean that Walkner is the top KTM rider overall in fifth, 33 minutes adrift, while Luciano Benavides is the only other rider with an hour of the lead.

The stage was marked by the tragic passing of Hero rider Paulo Goncalves in a crash.

UPDATE: After the stage, it emerged that the time Kevin Benavides lost in the middle of the stage was as a result of attending to the stricken Goncalves.

As a result, the Argentine is set to be awarded the time back, which could be enough to give him - and not Barreda - the stage win.

Standings after Stage 7 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1

United States Ricky Brabec

 Honda 28h25m01s
2

Chile Pablo Quintanilla

 Husqvarna 24m48s
3

Chile Jose Ignacio Cornejo

 Honda 27m01s
4 Spain Joan Barreda Honda 29m29s
5

Austria Matthias Walkner

 KTM 33m04s
6

Argentina Luciano Benavides

 KTM 38m58s
7

United States Skyler Howes

 Husqvarna 1h15m02s
8 Argentina Franco Caimi Yamaha 1h15m31s
9 France Adrien Metge Sherco TVS 1h39m36s
10 United States Andrew Short Husqvarna 1h40m49s

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

Previous article

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Sub-event Stage 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir
Author Jamie Klein

