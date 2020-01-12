Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

shares
comments
Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jan 12, 2020, 9:37 AM

Veteran Dakar Rally rider Paulo Goncalves has passed away following a crash on Sunday's seventh stage of the 2020 event in Saudi Arabia.

Goncalves, 40, was contesting his 13th Dakar for Indian manufacturer Hero, and was lying 46th overall as the rally resumed following Saturday's rest day.

During Sunday's 546km Riyadh-Wadi Al Dawasir test, the Portuguese rider suffered a crash at the 276km mark at 10.18am local time. A medical helicopter was dispatched, and Goncalves was found unconscious having gone into cardiac arrest.

He was airlifted to Layla Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. He is the first competitor to have died contesting the Dakar since Michal Hernik in 2015.

Read Also:

Paulo Goncalves, 1979-2020

Goncalves won numerous motocross and enduro titles in his native Portugal either side of the turn of the century, and made his Dakar debut in 2006, finishing 25th on his first attempt.

Cross-country competition soon became his primary focus, and he broke into the Dakar top 10 by 2009, in the first South America-based edition of the marathon.

Two years later, having swapped a Honda for a BMW, he ended a decade-long stage win drought for the Bavarian marque, but ended up dropping out of the marathon through injury.

In 2012, he was now riding under the banner of the then-BMW owned Husqvarna, but his hopes a career-best Dakar finish were dashed by a six-hour penalty for receiving outside assistance, something the team ardently denied.

The year after, he repeated his best finish of 10th in the Dakar, but also clinched the FIM Cross-Country world championship for Speedbrain – the German organisation that had operated Husqvarna’s programme before the brand’s acquisition by KTM.

Ahead of the 2014 Dakar, Goncalves and his long-time teammate Joan Barreda followed Speedbrain into the fold of Japanese manufacturer Honda. But the Portuguese rider’s first rodeo with Honda ended in disappointment, his bike burning up on the fifth stage.

But the rest of the year brought a good season in the Cross-Country world championship, with an Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge win proving the highlight, before Goncalves mounted his first proper challenge for Dakar victory in 2015.

Goncalves headed Honda’s efforts, finishing as runner-up to Dakar legend Marc Coma and staking a claim to one of the main threats to Austrian manufacturer KTM’s unbeaten streak in the legendary marathon.

He looked on the cusp of doing so in 2016, leading the event into the rest day, only for a combination of a crash, a mechanical issue and a hefty penalty to put paid to his aspirations. He only finished sixth the year after, and skipped the 2018 Dakar entirely after an ill-timed training accident left him with a shoulder injury.

Late in 2018, Goncalves crashed in national competition and suffered a fractured spleen that required surgery, but he recovered sufficiently in time for the 2019 Dakar. Yet his time with Honda in the legendary race would come to a low-key end as he crashed out just five days into the event.

By then Speedbrain was working with Indian manufacturer Hero, and for 2020 it pulled off a coup by reuniting with Goncalves, who joined the developing project to spearhead its roster alongside his brother-in-law Joaquim Rodriguez.

Admitting he sought “extra motivation” from the switch, Goncalves was encouraged by outings in Morocco and the Silk Way Rally, and finished in the top 10 for three successive days prior to the mid-rally rest day, before tragically losing his life after the competition resumed.

Motorsport.com would like to extend its condolences to Goncalves' friends and family, the Hero team and the entire Dakar fraternity at this difficult time.

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

Photo by: Motul

Next article
Peterhansel: Dakar has recaptured "spirit of Africa"

Previous article

Peterhansel: Dakar has recaptured "spirit of Africa"

Next article

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Paulo Goncalves
Author Sergio Lillo

Dakar Next session

Dakar

Dakar

5 Jan - 17 Jan
Stage 7: Riyadh - Wadi Al Dawasir Starts in
07 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
12 Seconds

Trending

1
IndyCar

McLaughlin heads line-up in intriguing first 2020 IndyCar test

2
NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick to test modified car at Martinsville Speedway

3
Dakar

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

56m
4
WEC

Brabham must "earn the right" to hypercar programme

5
Formula 1

The underground work helping make F1 tracks better

Latest videos

Dakar 2020: Explore Riyadh 01:01
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Explore Riyadh

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Hubert Auriol 02:17
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Driver Portrait - Hubert Auriol

Dakar 2020: Rest Day - Best of on boards 02:09
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Rest Day - Best of on boards

Dakar 2020: Rest Day - Best of all Categories 02:17
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Rest Day - Best of all Categories

Dakar 2020: Rest Day highlights 04:38
Dakar

Dakar 2020: Rest Day highlights

Latest news

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory
DAKR

Dakar 2020, Stage 7: Barreda scores first victory

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident
DAKR

Veteran rider Goncalves dies in Dakar accident

Peterhansel: Dakar has recaptured "spirit of Africa"
DAKR

Peterhansel: Dakar has recaptured "spirit of Africa"

Brabec "riding my butt off" to get revenge for Dakar '19
DAKR

Brabec "riding my butt off" to get revenge for Dakar '19

Al-Attiyah wants Button to join Alonso in future Dakar
DAKR

Al-Attiyah wants Button to join Alonso in future Dakar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.