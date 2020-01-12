Benavides awarded win after stopping for Goncalves

Honda man Benavides had been leading Sunday's Riyadh-Wadi Al Dawasir stage before Goncalves' crash at the 276km mark.

Goncalves, 40, was airlifted to hospital and subsequently pronounced dead.

Several riders stopped to aid Goncalves, including Benavides, Toby Price and Stefan Svitko, all of whom have been awarded time by rally organisers.

Benavides had originally been classified 6m35s behind Honda teammate Joan Barreda, but following the adjustments he has been given a time 1m23s faster than the Spaniard.

It means the Argentine rider earns his first win of the Dakar ahead of Barreda, with lead KTM rider Matthias Walkner slipping to third.

Overall rally leader Ricky Brabec is now classified fifth behind Benavides' brother Luciano.

Price, who had lost more than one hour and 20 minutes as he assisted the medical team at the site of Goncalves' crash, was awarded a time just 7m57s behind Benavides, putting him seventh on the day and fourth place overall.

The KTM rider had provisionally dropped to 11th overall, having begun the day third, but nevertheless concedes a place in the general classification to Honda's Jose Ignacio Cornejo.

Revised standings after Stage 7 (Bikes, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ricky Brabec Honda 28h25m01s 2 Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 24m48s 3 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 27m01s 4 Toby Price KTM 28m44s 5 Joan Barreda Honda 29m29s 6 Matthias Walkner KTM 33m04s 7 Luciano Benavides KTM 38m58s 8 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 1h15m02s 9 Franco Caimi Yamaha 1h15m31s 10 Stefan Svitko KTM 1h19m41s

Related video