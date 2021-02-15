Top events
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
38 days
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
18 Apr
Race in
61 days
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
10 days
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
11 days
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
37 days
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
45 days
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
59 days
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
66 days
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch

2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3

2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3
2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3

2 Seas Motorsport Mercedes AMG GT3
The participation of 2 Seas Motorsport in the 2021 DTM season appears in doubt following the squad’s switch from McLaren to Mercedes machinery.

2 Seas Motorsport was one of the first teams to sign up for the new era of the DTM, announcing back in December that it would field a pair of McLaren 720S GT3s in the series this year.

However, in a press release on Monday, the Anglo-Bahraini squad revealed that it has purchased two new Mercedes-AMG GT3s, having sold off both its McLarens last month.

Intriguingly, the statement from 2 Seas made no mention about its commitment to the DTM,  with the team simply stating the “final confirmation of the championships and drivers are due to be announced in the coming weeks.”

When asked by Motorsport.com if 2 Seas was still planning on contesting the DTM as previously announced, team manager Jay Davenport refused to confirm if it would be present on this year’s grid.

Motorsport.com understands that 2 Seas intends to deploy both its brand new AMG GT3s in British GT this season, and would need to order more cars should it want to contest the DTM because of multiple clashes between the two championships.

Despite 2 Seas’ switch to Mercedes, McLaren will retain its representation on the DTM grid courtesy of 2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button’s Jenson Rocket RJN team.

Bahrain crash behind change of cars?

Running McLarens was the most obvious choice for 2 Seas Motorsport, given the team’s co-owner Isa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa is the grandson of the King of Bahrain. The Bahraini government also owns a significant stake in McLaren’s racing and automotive arms through its sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat.

Motorsport.com understands that the switch to Mercedes cars was prompted by the events of last month's Gulf 12 Hours, which Al Khalifa won along with teammates Ben Barnicoat and Martin Kodric in the team's #33 720S GT3.

Al Khalifa was driving the McLaren when it was involved in a crash believed to have been caused by a brake defect, forcing the team to work overnight to repair the car. It is alleged that the incident caused 2 Seas Motorsport to leave McLaren and switch to Mercedes.

Although 2 Seas held talks with several other manufacturers, including Porsche, its decision to buy a pair AMG GT3s may have been influenced by Davenport's previous experience as race director of former Mercedes outfit Strakka Racing.

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

DTM
Sven Haidinger

DTM

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch

17m
DTM

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

Feb 11, 2021
DTM

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM

Feb 4, 2021
DTM

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

Feb 2, 2021
DTM

Auer and BMW announce split after just one season

Feb 1, 2021
