Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring Next / DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde
DTM / Red Bull Ring Qualifying report

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying

Audi star Rene Rast narrowly outpaced Nick Cassidy to pole position in Saturday’s DTM qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, but will start fourth on the grid due to a penalty carried over from the previous round.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying

Red Bull duo Cassidy and Felipe Fraga appeared the favourites for pole positions at the energy drink giant’s home event in Austria, the two monopolosing the top spot for much of the 20-minute session.

It was Fraga who led the way at the halfway point with a time of 1m28.109s in his AF Corse Ferrari, while teammate Cassidy elected to stay in the pits and put all his efforts on a single run later in qualifying.

When the Kiwi finally joined the track with less than 10 minutes left in the session, he was rapid straight out of the gates, snatching the top spot from Fraga with a 1m27.884s.

Cassidy found another half a tenth on his next flying lap, which gave him the confidence to head back to the pits with 30 seconds left on the clock.

This gave Rast the opportunity to score a last-gap pole, and he duly delivered with a 1m27.698s, scoring three crucial championship points in the process.

However, in lieu of not serving an in-race penalty at Spa due to retirement - incidentally for a collision involving Cassidy - he will take the start from fourth on the grid.

This means it is Cassidy who will start the race from the head of the field, fresh off his maiden victory in Belgium a fortnight ago, with Team Rosberg’s Nico Muller joining him on the front row.

Muller jumped up to a net second late in qualifying with a 1m27.959s, leapfrogging the Abt Audi of Ricardo Feller by less than a tenth of a second.

Fraga will line up in fifth behind Rast after failing to dip below the 1m28s mark in qualifying, with Mirko Bortolotti putting his Grasser Lamborghini sixth on the grid with a time that was just 0.002s shy of Fraga.

The Italian crucially qualified 11 places ahead of championship leader Sheldon van der Linde (Schubert BMW), who never featured near the front in qualifying and will have to take the start in 17th position.

Bortolotti will be followed on the grid by a slew of Mercedes cars led by HRT’s Arjun Maini and the Winward of Lucas Auer, the latter slipping to third in the championship courtesy of the bonus points scored by Rast.

Reigning champion Maximilian Gotz was ninth for HRT, while Maro Engel rounded out the top 10 in the GruppeM AMG GT3.

Esteban Muth’s stand-in Leon Kohler put in a solid effort in qualifying to be the top BMW on the grid in 12th, five places ahead of van der Linde and seven in front of Walkenhorst teammate Marco Wittmann.

Porsche had a low-key qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, with Thomas Preining the marque’s top representative in 13th.

DTM Red Bull Ring - Qualifying results:

 Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
33  René Rast Audi 1'27.698  
37  Nick Cassidy Ferrari 1'27.800 0.102
51  Nico Müller Audi 1'27.959 0.261
Ricardo Feller Audi 1'28.018 0.320
74  Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'28.056 0.358
63  Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'28.058 0.360
36  Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'28.175 0.477
22  Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'28.239 0.541
Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'28.265 0.567
10  88  Maro Engel Mercedes 1'28.290 0.592
11  Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'28.363 0.665
12  10  Leon Köhler BMW 1'28.385 0.687
13  24  Thomas Preining Porsche 1'28.393 0.695
14  Kelvin van der Linde Audi 1'28.422 0.724
15  19  Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'28.434 0.736
16  85  Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'28.442 0.744
17  31  Sheldon van der Linde BMW 1'28.492 0.794
18  94  Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'28.533 0.835
19  11  Marco Wittmann BMW 1'28.550 0.852
20  92  Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'28.553 0.855
21  18  Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'28.570 0.872
22  55  Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'28.574 0.876
23  27  David Schumacher Mercedes 1'28.628 0.930
24  25  Philipp Eng BMW 1'28.767 1.069
25  12  Dev Gore Audi 1'28.837 1.139
26  66  Marius Zug Audi 1'28.920 1.222
27  Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'28.952 1.254

 

shares
comments
DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
Previous article

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
Next article

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more Japanese GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde

Nick Cassidy shrugged off 25kg of success ballast to score a home win for Red Bull in the first DTM race in Austria, as championship leader Sheldon van der Linde failed to finish inside the points.

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying

Audi star Rene Rast narrowly outpaced Nick Cassidy to pole position in Saturday’s DTM qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, but will start fourth on the grid due to a penalty carried over from the previous round.

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
DTM DTM

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

Schaeffler will reveal a soundtrack for the DTM Electric prototype at the penultimate round of the DTM season in Austria this weekend.

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
DTM DTM

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

Red Bull had firm plans to field IndyCar race winner Colton Herta in this weekend’s DTM races in Austria as part of its effort to get him into Formula 1, it has emerged, only for the guest entry to be aborted at short notice.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.