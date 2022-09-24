Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying
DTM / Red Bull Ring Race report

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde

Nick Cassidy shrugged off 25kg of success ballast to score a home win for Red Bull in the first DTM race in Austria, as championship leader Sheldon van der Linde failed to finish inside the points.

Rachit Thukral
By:

Having inherited pole position on the grid following a three-place drop for qualifying pacesetter Rene Rast, Cassidy led every lap of the race to take a lights-to-flag win at the Red Bull Ring, leading home van der Linde’s chief title rivals Rene Rast and Mirko Bortolotti.

At the start of the race, Cassidy led cleanly from pole position into Turn 1 but fellow front-row starter Nico Muller was swallowed up by Abt Audi duo Ricardo Feller and Rast and dropped to fourth

Cassidy’s teammate Felipe Fraga was on next on a charge and left it as late as possible to hit the brakes into Turn 3, but got involved in a multi-car chaos at the exit of the corner, suffering a terminal tyre puncture in the process.

This allowed sixth-place starter Bortolotti to join the fight, the Grasser Lamborghini driver passing Feller on a frantic opening lap to put himself directly behind title rival Rast.

For the remainder of the first stint, Bortolotti shadowed the Audi of the three-time champion, the two drivers never separated by more than half a second as Cassidy pulled out a comfortable two-second lead at the front of the field.

Rast was the first of the frontrunners to make a pitstop - although relatively late by DTM standards - diving into the pitlane at the end of lap 25.

Cassidy and Bortolotti followed suit the following lap, both completing their respective mandatory stops together in hope of remaining ahead of Rast.

Cassidy rejoined the track with an extended three-second lead over Rast, but a problem in fitting the front-left tyre on Bortolotti’s Lamborghini left the Italian driver with no chance of overcutting his title rival.

From there on Cassidy cruised to the chequered flag to score his second successive victory in the DTM, and third for Red Bull on home soil following Liam Lawson’s double success last year.

Rast eventually finished more than three seconds clear of Bortolotti, with the Italian driver having to fend off Lucas Auer’s Mercedes after his pitstop.

However, both drivers gained a heap of points over championship leader van der Linde, who struggled to 11th place in his Schubert Motorsport BMW.

Rast now faces a reduced 13-point deficit to the South African with three races to run, while Bortolotti - who celebrates his first podium finish since the summer break - is only 20 points behind in the standings.

Fourth place in the race went to Muller after a lengthy battle with the Team Bernhard Porsche of Thomas Preining that saw the pair trade paint multiple times at Turn 3.

Ultimately, Preining was hit with a 10-second time penalty, likely for forcing Muller off the track into the same right-hander, allowing the Audi driver to secure fourth position.

Abt Audi's Kelvin van der Linde was one of the last few drivers to complete his stop and jumped to fifth at the finish, ahead of a train of Mercedes cars led by GruppeM’s Maro Engel.

Reigning champion Maximilian Gotz finished right behind Engel in his Winward AMG GT3 in seventh, although the two were briefly in a four-way fight with Muller and Preining for a net fourth place.

Luca Stolz finished eighth for HRT Mercedes, while a 10-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane dropped Gotz’s teammate Lucas Auer from fourth to ninth at the finish.

Preining picked up the final championship point in 10th after 10 seconds were added to his race time, finishing just over a second clear of Sheldon van der Linde.

All BMWs failed to finish inside the points at the Red Bull Ring, with van der Linde’s teammate Philipp Eng only 12th and Walkenhorst’s sole-surviving driver Marco Wittmann classified 14th.

SSR Porsche duo Laurens Vanthoor and Dennis Olsen joined Red Bull Ferrari driver Fraga in the list of high-profile retirees.

DTM Red Bull Ring - Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap Points
1 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 25
2 33 Germany René Rast
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 2.573 18
3 63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 5.917 15
4 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 8.700 12
5 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 11.946 10
6 88 Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 12.831 8
7 1 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 15.626 6
8 4 Germany Luca Stolz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 16.107 4
9 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 16.465 2
10 24 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 GT3 R 17.167 1
11 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 GT3 18.434
12 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 GT3 20.467
13 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 20.779
14 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 GT3 24.281
15 7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 29.345
16 27 Germany David Schumacher
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 31.576
17 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 40.048
18 19 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 40.454
19 66 Germany Marius Zug
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 47.032
20 12 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 51.064
21 6 Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'04.506
10 Leon Köhler
BMW M4 GT3 6 Laps
85 Austria Clemens Schmid
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 13 Laps
55 Canada Mikael Grenier
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 15 Laps
92 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R 28 Laps
74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 36 Laps
94 Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 37 Laps
View full results
shares
comments
DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying
Previous article

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more Japanese GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Barcelona WSBK: Lecuona scores Honda's first pole in six years Barcelona
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Lecuona scores Honda's first pole in six years

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Cassidy wins from Rast, disaster for van der Linde

Nick Cassidy shrugged off 25kg of success ballast to score a home win for Red Bull in the first DTM race in Austria, as championship leader Sheldon van der Linde failed to finish inside the points.

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying
DTM DTM

DTM Red Bull Ring: Rast beats Cassidy to pole in tight qualifying

Audi star Rene Rast narrowly outpaced Nick Cassidy to pole position in Saturday’s DTM qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, but will start fourth on the grid due to a penalty carried over from the previous round.

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring
DTM DTM

DTM Electric car set for special sound demo at Red Bull Ring

Schaeffler will reveal a soundtrack for the DTM Electric prototype at the penultimate round of the DTM season in Austria this weekend.

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta
DTM DTM

Red Bull had planned DTM outing for F1 aspirant Colton Herta

Red Bull had firm plans to field IndyCar race winner Colton Herta in this weekend’s DTM races in Austria as part of its effort to get him into Formula 1, it has emerged, only for the guest entry to be aborted at short notice.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.