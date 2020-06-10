Habsburg leads Audi-1-2-3 on Day 3 of DTM testing

WRT driver Habsburg broke the 1m19s barrier on his penultimate run in the morning session, eclipsing Philipp Eng’s benchmark from Day 1 with a time of 1m18.911s.

Nico Muller was the only other driver to set a lap below the 1m18s mark, ending up 0.033s adrift of Habsburg in second.

Jamie Green finished another 0.093s behind in third, while Sheldon van der Linde was the top driver for BMW in fourth with a time of 1m19.070s.

BMW stablemate Timo Glock, who will revert to a familiar yellow colour scheme this year, was fifth fastest, while Fabio Scherer finished sixth in the second of the WRT Audis after completing just 31 laps all day.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica (ART BMW) made further in-roads on the penultimate day of testing, lapping the Nurburgring circuit in 1m19.641s to end up 0.730s off the pace in seventh.

BMW’s Jonathan Aberdein and Audi driver Mike Rockenfeller were eighth and ninth respectively, while two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (BMW) propped up the timesheets after completing six untimed laps in the morning session.

Eight of the 10 participating drivers logged over a 100 laps on Wednesday, with Aberdein leading the charts with a total of 152 laps.

That was despite early morning fog delaying the start of the running, and rain hitting the track just prior to the lunch break.

The sole pre-season DTM test will conclude on Thursday.

Day 3 results: