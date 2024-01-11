F2 runner-up Vesti makes ELMS switch

Vesti is ending a remarkable junior formula career which saw him take the title in the 2019 Formula Regional European Championship and be a consistent frontrunner during his two years in Formula 3. He took six wins on his way to second place in last year's F2 season, only beaten by one-time victor and consistent podium finisher Theo Pourchaire.

A Mercedes junior since January 2021, Vesti was unable to find a seat on the Formula 1 grid despite his results being sufficient to secure an FIA superlicence and testing experience aboard the last two silver arrows.

The Dane, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Saturday, will now try his hand at endurance racing, having secured an LMP2 drive in ELMS with Swiss squad Cool Racing. He will share the #47 ORECA 07 with Alejandro Garcia and Ferdinand Habsburg.

"We are happy and proud having assembled such a line-up for the 2024 season", team co-founder Nicolas Lapierre said. "The backbone is identical, with youth and an obvious sporting project.

"It is important to keep going with Alex, who continues his development with us and will be able to rely on Ferdi's experience. Frederik is in line with our philosophy, and we can have high goals.

"Now, we just need to translate all of this on track, in a series that keeps getting more competitive. We reinforced our technical organisation throughout the last few seasons and hope to capitalise on the experience we have amassed. 2024, with two 'Pro' LMP2s and one LMP3, is an important year in the team's life."

Co-founded by Lapierre and Alexandre Coigny in 2020, Cool Racing has achieved its biggest successes so far in the ELMS' LMP3 class, winning the 2022 and 2023 titles, while taking the runner-up spot in the LMP2 Pro/Am subclass with Coigny, Lapierre and Malthe Jakobsen last year.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will play host to the opening round of the 2024 ELMS campaign on 14 April, before the championship visits Le Castellet, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Mugello and Portimao.