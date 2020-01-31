Top events
Endurance / Bathurst 12 Hour / Breaking news

KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst

shares
comments
KCMG withdraws crashed Nissan from Bathurst
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 4:21 AM

The #35 KCMG Nissan GT-R will take no further part in the Bathurst 12 Hour after being crashed in this morning's first practice session.

Josh Burdon hit the wall at Reid Park at the end of the restricted morning practice session, just moments after setting the benchmark time.

After assessing the damage the team has elected to park the car for the remainder of the weekend, leaving Burdon, Katsumasa Chiyo and Tsugio Matsuda on the sidelines.

More to follow

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Bathurst 12 Hour
Teams KCMG
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour

31 Jan - 2 Feb
Practice 5 Starts in
16 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
55 Seconds

