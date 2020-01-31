Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Practice report

Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice

shares
comments
Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice
By:
Jan 31, 2020, 12:41 AM

Raffaele Marciello put the #999 GruppeM Mercedes on top in the first open practice session for the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.

The Italian set the benchmark time inside the first third of the 50-minute session, a 2m04.781s putting him four-tenths clear of early pacesetter Maro Engel (#77 Craft-Bamboo Mercedes).

Kelvin van der Linde (#222 Valvoline Audi) closed the gap to 0.01s moments later, that proving to be as close as anyone could get to the leading Mercedes.

The #999's cause was helped by an interrupted end to the session, with a 10-minute red flag stoppage to clear a pair of cars stopped on track.

One was the #12 EBM Porsche, believed to be a mechanic issue, while the other was the #77 Mercedes which appeared to have made contact with the wall.

By the time the session restart there was just five minutes to go.

Despite the suspected trip into the wall Engel still ended up with the third fastest time, a 2m05.144s, followed by the #22 Valvoline Audi.

The #1 EBM Porsche was the best placed 911 GT3 R in fifth, the #2 Valvoline Audi capped off a solid first hit-out for the R8s in sixth, while the Triple Eight Mercedes was seventh.

The #7 M-Sport Bentley was eighth, the #63 FFF Lamborghini ninth and the #18 KCMG Nissan 10th.

The track action kicked off with an additional half-hour session excluding Platinum and Gold rated drivers, which proved to be a rollercoaster for the #35 KCMG Nissan.

Josh Burdon both topped the times and caused the session to be cut short, the Aussie hitting the wall at Reid Park shortly after going quickest with a 2:06.553s.

The car didn't make it out in the second session.

Next article
GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst

Previous article

GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Endurance Next session

Gulf 12 hours

Gulf 12 hours

12 Dec - 14 Dec

Trending

1
Supercars

Shakedown ban on new Supercars shocks

2
MotoGP

Rossi explains why he didn't commit to early Yamaha deal

3
Formula 1

Aston Martin poised for decision over £200m Stroll bid

4
IndyCar

Kanaan declares part-time 2020 IndyCar season is his “last lap”

5
IndyCar

John Andretti loses his battle with cancer

Latest videos

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap 03:45
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Thursday recap

Bathurst 12 Hour preview 01:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour preview

Bathurst 12 Hour Race 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Race

Bathurst 12 Hour Top 10 Shootout 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Top 10 Shootout

Bathurst 12 Hour Practice & Qualifying 00:00
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour Practice & Qualifying

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour: GruppeM Mercedes tops first practice

GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst
Endu

GT3 field hits the streets of Bathurst

Ferrari boosts IGTC manufacturer count to nine
Endu

Ferrari boosts IGTC manufacturer count to nine

Every driver racing at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour
Endu

Every driver racing at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field
Endu

Newey, Muller late additions to Bathurst field

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.