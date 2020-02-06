Shahin suffered ‘crushed vertebrae’ in Bathurst crash

The regular racer, who also owns The Bend circuit in South Australia, was caught up in a dramatic crash-affected qualifying session for the Bathurst 12 Hour last Saturday.

Rear contact from Cameron McConville’s Lamborghini saw Shahin’s Triple Eight Mercedes fired into the wall at Skyline, followed by secondary contact from Tyler Everingham, who arrived at the scene unsighted.

Shahin was helped from the car by Dirk Muller before being tended to by medical and safety crews.

While he walked away from the wreckage, Shahin was transferred to hospital back in SA shortly after the crash.

He’s now taken to social media to detail his list of injuries.

“Nasty accident last week,” he tweeted.

“Two crushed vertebrae, a neck injury, a broken rib and fingers. Long road to recovery from here.

“We take so much for granted. Thank you to all the well wishers. The support is greatly appreciated.”