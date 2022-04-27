Tickets Subscribe
Endurance News

Triple Eight Mercedes unveiled

Triple Eight Race Engineering has pulled the covers off its Mercedes AMG GT3 ahead of the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight Mercedes unveiled

The T8 Mercedes will carry major backing from MANN-FILTER with a yellow and green mamba design livery.

The MANN-backed car, which is T8's primary entry for the 12 Hour, will be raced by T8's Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, and Prince Jefri Ibrahim, who drives the T8 Mercedes in Australian GT.

“The car looks great and will look even better on track at Mount Panorama – I’m so excited for this event to return next month,” said former 12 Hour winner van Gisbergen.

“We had the team at MANN-FILTER on our car at the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2020, so it’s awesome that they’ve continued their major partnership of the team for the race’s return in 2022.

“Any laps around Mount Panorama are cool, especially in a GT car. We obviously haven’t done this race for a few years, so it’ll be great to get back there.

“This race is a great opportunity for [Ibrahim] as well, as it’s a big step up for him, but I think he’s ready for it. It’s going to be exciting to see how he goes in an endurance race.

"We obviously have three different drivers and different sizes, so we’ll all have to get the car to suit each other. In practice, we’ll make sure we’re all getting a good amount of seat time, but the car has to be both fast and drivable for each driver.”

This will be the second time T8 has fielded its own entry at the round-the-clock enduro, while the team will also have a technical hand in running the SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place between May 13-15.

