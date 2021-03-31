Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
30 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E
Extreme E / News

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

By:

Prodrive, the three-time World Rally Championship constructors’ title winner, has taken over the race operations of Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team that will compete in Extreme E in 2021.

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

X44, which marks the seven-time Formula 1 world champion’s first foray into team ownership, was due to be run by Hamilton’s Project Forty Four business set-up.

Long-time friend, associate and 1999 British Formula 3 champion Marc Hynes was originally down to lead the management, but the pair have since parted ways in an amicable split.

This has required a restructure of Hamilton’s close-knit team, leading to Prodrive officially announcing that it will partner X44 and take over the running of the team.

Prodrive chairman and founder David Richards said: “Extreme E is such an exciting and unique concept and I have been fascinated by the project ever since Alejandro [Agag] launched it almost two years ago.

“When Lewis then announced his interest in a team it was a great opportunity for Prodrive to help him realise his personal ambitions from the series.”

Read Also:

Although the tie-up has only just been revealed, Motorsport.com understands that Project Forty Four and Prodrive have been linked for several months already.

This comes through X44’s signing of nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb as its male driver alongside high-ranking Dakar Rally exponent Cristina Gutierrez.

Sébastien Loeb, Cristina Gutiérrez, X44

Sébastien Loeb, Cristina Gutiérrez, X44

Photo by: Extreme E

Loeb is contracted to Prodrive through the Bahrain Raid Xtreme BRX1 programme that made its debut on the Dakar earlier this year.

He and co-driver Daniel Elena failed to finish the event, leading to their split after a partnership that stretched for 23 years. Loeb took each of his 79 WRC wins between 2002 and 2018 with Elena, and together the Citroen pair won every WRC title between 2004 and 2012.

Read Also:

Richards is in attendance for the inaugural Extreme E event in Saudi Arabia this weekend, taking part in the first of the championship’s Legacy projects on Wednesday.

This was led by a beach clean litter pick to form the ‘Red Sea Conservation’ programme that will better protect the nesting area for Hawksbill and Green turtles.

Extreme E launches with a Desert X-Prix in the AlUla region this weekend.

shares
comments

Related video

Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E

Previous article

Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Drivers Lewis Hamilton
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Supercars

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

2
Formula 1

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

1h
Latest news
Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team
Extreme E

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

54m
Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E
Extreme E

Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E

Mar 30, 2021
Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia
Extreme E

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia

Mar 29, 2021
Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus
Extreme E

Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus

Mar 29, 2021
What is Extreme E? Calendar, drivers, how to watch and more
Video Inside
Extreme E

What is Extreme E? Calendar, drivers, how to watch and more

Mar 16, 2021
Latest videos
#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg 10:56
Extreme E
Oct 27, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Nico Rosberg

Extreme E first season schedule reveal 08:29
Extreme E
Dec 17, 2019

Extreme E first season schedule reveal

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 01:07
Extreme E
Jul 8, 2019

Extreme E at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21 01:01
Extreme E
Jul 5, 2019

Introducing the Extreme E E-SUV ODYSSEY 21

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock 04:41
Extreme E
Feb 4, 2019

Take a tour of the 'bonkers' ship that is also a racing paddock

More from
Matt Kew
Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime
Formula E / Analysis

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying" Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Final few laps of Bahrain GP were "horrifying"

Trending Today

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris has made the next step, says McLaren F1 boss Seidl

Latest news

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team
Extreme E Extreme E / News

Prodrive joins forces with Hamilton's Extreme E team

Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E
Extreme E Extreme E / Interview

Chadwick excited to face motorsport greats in Extreme E

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia

Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Button's Extreme E team announces tie-up with Lotus

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.