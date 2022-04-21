2022 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Imola is the first of the three venues to host a Sprint this year, leading to a radically different schedule.

Qualifying will take place late on Friday following just a single one-hour practice session. Drivers will get another hour of track running on Saturday morning before the 100km Sprint race in the afternoon.

The results from the Sprint will determine the starting order for the main race. However, as a change from last year, pole position will officially be awarded to the driver who set the quickest time in Friday qualifying, even if they do not start the grand prix from first position based on the results of the Sprint.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP2 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Sprint 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Imola.