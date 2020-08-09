Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results
By:
Aug 9, 2020, 2:41 PM

A brilliant drive from Max Verstappen beat the Mercedes duo to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing.

Pole-winner Valtteri Bottas led Lewis Hamilton, as hard-tyred starter Verstappen outdragged Nico Hulkenberg for third position, with the latter’s Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll passing Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo for fifth at Turn 2. Under-pressure Sebastian Vettel spun his Ferrari across the track at Turn 1 after taking too much inside kerb, and he fell to the tail of the field.

Bottas just held off Hamilton’s attack at Brooklands on the opening lap, but was being warned of “critical” tyre temperatures as early as lap six. Verstappen caught Hamilton, attacking him by Lap 13 – ignoring his engineer’s pleas to save his tyres.

Bottas pitted on Lap 14, with Hamilton following him in a lap later – promoting Verstappen to the lead. Hamilton had to battle through traffic, dropping well away from Bottas, having fallen to fifth position. Bottas caught second-placed Stroll, who made his first pitstop on Lap 19.

Read Also:

But even on the hard tyres, the Mercedes cars were suffering blistering both fronts and rears.

Verstappen pitted for medium tyres on Lap 27, but a slow right-rear switch meant he rejoined behind Bottas. Verstappen took no time at all in passing him, diving down the outside at Brooklands and making the move stick around the outside of Luffield.

Verstappen and Bottas pitted for a second time five laps later, Verstappen quickly ditching his mediums – which he needed to run at some point – for the favoured hards. That put Hamilton out in front, but he was complaining of problems with his car as well as the tyres.

Hamilton pitted for a second time with 11 laps remaining, with Verstappen leading Bottas by over 4s. Leclerc was elevated to third, with Hamilton dropping to fourth.

Hamilton charged on his new hard tyres, passing Leclerc for third at Stowe with six laps to go. He then cruised up to Bottas, with both being told they were free to race. Hamilton passed him with two laps to go, but Verstappen was already out of sight.

A late pitstop dropped Hulkenberg from fifth to seventh, promoting Stroll and Alex Albon (Red Bull). Esteban Ocon finished eighth, ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri). Ricciardo spun outside the points as McLaren’s Carlos Sainz passed him.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix race results

Cla # Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 33 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 52 1:19'41.993 2 25
2 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 52 1:19'53.319 11.326 2 19
3 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 52 1:20'01.224 7.905 2 15
4 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 52 1:20'11.282 10.058 1 12
5 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 52 1:20'21.139 9.857 2 10
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 52 1:20'24.531 3.392 2 8
7 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 52 1:20'37.944 13.413 3 6
8 31 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 52 1:20'46.766 8.822 1 4
9 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 52 1:20'47.537 0.771 2 2
10 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 52 1:20'51.662 4.125 2 1
11 10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 52 1:20'52.635 0.973 2
12 5 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 52 1:20'55.363 2.728 2
13 55 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 52 1:20'56.063 0.700 2
14 3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 51 1 lap 3
15 7 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 1 lap 1
16 8 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 51 1 lap 2
17 99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 51 1 lap 2
18 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 51 1 lap 3
19 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 51 1 lap 3
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 43 3
View full results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 43 1'28.451 239.766
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 46 1'29.465 1.014 1.014 237.049
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 46 1'29.477 1.026 0.012 237.017
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 44 1'29.765 1.314 0.288 236.256
5 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 48 1'29.950 1.499 0.185 235.770
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 52 1'30.087 1.636 0.137 235.412
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 52 1'30.092 1.641 0.005 235.399
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 39 1'30.552 2.101 0.460 234.203
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 49 1'30.556 2.105 0.004 234.193
10 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 50 1'30.575 2.124 0.019 234.144
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 49 1'30.698 2.247 0.123 233.826
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 52 1'30.738 2.287 0.040 233.723
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 49 1'30.785 2.334 0.047 233.602
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 51 1'30.793 2.342 0.008 233.581
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 45 1'30.877 2.426 0.084 233.365
16 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 39 1'31.168 2.717 0.291 232.621
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 50 1'31.408 2.957 0.240 232.010
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 1'31.756 3.305 0.348 231.130
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 37 1'31.826 3.375 0.070 230.954
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 39 1'31.830 3.379 0.004 230.944
View full results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix race tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda H 29 M 6 H 20
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes M 17 H 27 H 11
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes M 16 H 19 H 20
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari M 21 H 34
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda M 9 H 24 H 22
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes M 21 H 13 H 21
7 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes M 18 H 15 H 14 S 10
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault M 22 H 30
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault M 15 H 17 H 23
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda H 19 H 16 M 17
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda M 10 H 16 H 29
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari H 23 H 11 M 22
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault H 22 M 15 H 18
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault M 17 M 15 H 9 M 18
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari H 26 M 25
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 20 H 22 H 13
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 7 H 26 M 18
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 8 H 16 H 15 M 17
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 9 H 17 H 20 M 5
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 9 H 12 H 23
View full results

Related video

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

Previous article

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

Next article

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Sub-event Race
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
51m

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report
2h

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

Leclerc: Lack of Ferrari contract won't destabilise Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Lack of Ferrari contract won't destabilise Vettel

Ten of Ayrton Senna's greatest McLaren F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ten of Ayrton Senna's greatest McLaren F1 wins

Sainz: No issue with "exaggerated" Netflix rivalries
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: No issue with "exaggerated" Netflix rivalries

Full report: Flash back to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Full report: Flash back to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

Latest news

Racing Point summoned over use of brake ducts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
0m

Racing Point summoned over use of brake ducts

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
6m

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
23m

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
44m

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point got Mercedes brake ducts in January as spares

2
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

51m
3
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

4
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

2h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc: Lack of Ferrari contract won't destabilise Vettel

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"
Formula 1

Hamilton says new pressures making tyres like "balloons"

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"
Formula 1

Verstappen on his win: "I didn't see it coming"

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP race results

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Verstappen takes first win of 2020

70th Anniversary GP as it happened
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP as it happened

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.