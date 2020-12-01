Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season

shares
comments
Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season
By:

Red Bull will not make a decision on Alexander Albon’s future with the team until after the final race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Albon is currently under pressure to retain his seat alongside Max Verstappen for 2021 as Red Bull’s bosses ponder replacing him with a more experienced driver.

Red Bull has openly said that if it were to replace Albon for next year, it would look outside of its existing driver pool, with Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg both possible options.

Albon has struggled to match Verstappen’s form throughout the 2020 season, but scored his second podium finish with a run to third in Bahrain on Sunday.

Although Albon spent most of the race in fourth, trailing Verstappen by as much as 30 seconds at points, he was able to clinch a third thanks to Racing Point driver Perez’s late retirement.

“I think Alex drove a good race today,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said after the race.

“Sergio was unlucky, Alex benefitted from his misfortune, and I think that’s what we’re needing to see from Alex.

“His recovery from Friday was strong. Obviously after the off that he had, he qualified fourth, he was there to capitalise on Sergio’s misfortune, and he’s finished on the podium.

“It’s our first double podium since Japan 2017. It’s our first podium in Bahrain since 2013. So I think today’s been a good day for Alex.”

Read Also:

The result marked only the second podium of Albon’s F1 career following his maiden rostrum scored at Mugello in September, appearing to boost his chances of staying with the team.

Horner confirmed that Red Bull was happy to give Albon the chance to maximise his chances in the last two races of the season, with no call to be made on his future until after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“No decision will be made until after the final race,” Horner said.

“We're giving him every opportunity, we want him to succeed. I think we've been clear with that all along and days like today help him, but there are still two further races.

“Sergio is doing the best possible job that he can to ensure that he remains under consideration, and today was Alex's good fortune with that podium.

“But Alex had a good day today, and of course there are still two further races to go.”

Perez dropped to fifth in the drivers’ championship as a result of his late retirement, slipping behind Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, but still sits 15 points and four places clear of Albon in the standings.

Related video

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP

Previous article

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP

The key questions F1 must ask after Grosjean’s horror crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The key questions F1 must ask after Grosjean’s horror crash

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Formula European Masters series cancelled
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Formula European Masters series cancelled

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season

Latest news

Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP

Todt: "Scary" return of fire to F1 needs understanding
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Todt: "Scary" return of fire to F1 needs understanding

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir GP

4h
2
Formula 1

The key questions F1 must ask after Grosjean’s horror crash

17h
3
Supercars

DJR boss Story joins Motorsport Australia Commission

12h
4
World Superbike

World Superbike reveals new-look 2021 calendar

23h
5
FIA F2

Prema signs F3 champion Piastri for 2021 F2 season

3h

Latest news

Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season
Formula 1

Red Bull to delay Albon decision until post-season

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Steiner says Grosjean wants to return for Abu Dhabi GP

Todt: "Scary" return of fire to F1 needs understanding
Formula 1

Todt: "Scary" return of fire to F1 needs understanding

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19
Formula 1

How Hamilton tried to isolate himself from COVID-19

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?
Formula 1

Who could replace Hamilton for the Sakhir GP?

Latest videos

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
1h

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash 10:57
Formula 1
2h

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos 02:51
Formula 1
13h

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
19h

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

Grand Prix Greats – Romain Grosjean’s terrifying F1 crash 02:28
Formula 1
21h

Grand Prix Greats – Romain Grosjean’s terrifying F1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.