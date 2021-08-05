Tickets Subscribe
Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Luke Smith

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team believes it still has a chance to beat Williams for P8 in the championship despite falling behind in Hungary, saying it will be more difficult for Williams to continue scoring in the second half of the season than for Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo was dealt a blow in its fight with Williams for P8 after an eventful wet-dry Hungarian Grand Prix, in which Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and George Russell not only got their first points of the season on the board but grabbed a 10-point haul to move firmly ahead of Alfa in the constructors' championship.

Latifi's and Russell's seventh and eighth place respectively meant that Williams heads into the summer break with a seven-point lead on the Swiss-based team, which added one point to its tally courtesy of Kimi Raikkonen's 10th place after both he and Antonio Giovinazzi received a penalty.

Raikkonen was given a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release after a pitstop, while Giovinazzi was hit with a 10-second stop and go for speeding in the pitlane.

Despite the Hungaroring setback, Alfa Romeo believes it can still outscore Williams in the second half of the season.

"It will be not easy, but I think it’s possible," said Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo's Head of Trackside Engineering.

"We’ll try. I think at the end of the day it would have been much worse from where they were at the beginning, so I’m still happy about it.

"We wanted to have both cars in Q2, we wanted to have both cars in front of the Williams, so we achieved that.

"On lap one everything is just gone but still we had a chance there. Then they are both ahead, and both of our cars have a penalty. That was even more challenging.

"But now the difference in points, I think it’s not huge and we’ve still got a lot of races to do, so I think we can do that."

Pujolar says getting both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi into Q2 on Saturdays , like it managed in Hungary, will be the key to grabbing the odd point here and there.

Barring exceptional circumstances like last Sunday, when several contenders were taken out at the start, he's confident that it will be more difficult for Williams to score more points in the second half of the season than for Alfa Romeo.

"I think under normal racing conditions, we could not achieve it in one go, but if we have still multiple races to go, then this is achievable," he explained.

"We have got many races to do yet, and I think if we can put both cars in Q2 after the shutdown, we can do that probably.

"On a few occasions I think we can score points. I would say it would be more difficult for [Williams to score points]."

When asked if there are certain circuits coming up that might favour Alfa Romeo in its fight against Williams, Pujolar believes there are no specific tracks that suit his team's car, but that it has a solid chance on most tracks to be in contention for top 10.

"I think there are no specific tracks. I think in most tracks, we can perform reasonably well if we have both drivers [in Q2].

"I think we can maintain that and maintain that on tracks where you run maximum downforce, in tracks where the efficiency level is a bit higher.

"I don’t see any particular track layout to be doing that from Spa up to the end of the season."

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
1 h
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as Formula 1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
3 h
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Prime

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
18 h
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Prime

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

