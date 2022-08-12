Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent

Aston Martin says simulation data it gave to the FIA proved that its radical rear wing idea did not scupper the intent of Formula 1's 2023 rules to improve racing.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Aston Martin: CFD data shows F1 rear wing does not hurt rules intent

The Silverstone-based squad caused a stir at the Hungarian Grand Prix when its AMR22 appeared fitted with a unique solution on the rear wing endplate.

Thanks to a clever interpretation of the rules, Aston Martin had allowed the return of a more traditional endplate design that helped deliver increased downforce.

While the concept had been given approval by the FIA, and rival teams did not question its legality, there was some concern that the new design could trigger an increase in airflow disturbance off the rear wing.

That could serve to scupper the ability of cars to follow the Aston Martin as closely as the rules had originally intended.

However, Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough has revealed that as well as the FIA being happy with the regulatory aspect of the design, it was also satisfied that the concept did not scupper the intent of the rules to help the racing.

"It was part of us making sure that it was okay, because the intent of the rules is there," he explained.

"But we were able to show with simulations, that it doesn't have a material effect on that at all.

"The whole philosophy of the car is so dominant, and the wing [idea] is such a small feature of it."

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Aston Martin AMR22 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McCullough explained that Aston Martin went through several months of checking with the FIA to be sure its wing idea was totally legal before it considered giving the green light for its production.

"We spent months, from our initial interpretation and our understanding, tooing and froing with the FIA technical department," he said.

"Then we got the point that once we'd gone through several loops, tooing and froing, they agreed that we had satisfied all the technical regulations.

"We then decided to make it, which is why is took a while to come to the track. It took several months from the first contact to the full approval from the FIA.

"Then, once you've in theory got the approval, we then design and manufacture it. Then you submit all the designs pre-race weekend. And again, the FIA has to make sure they're still happy with it, which they do. And then you get it on the car."

