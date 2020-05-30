Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
89 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
180 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Austrian GP plans receive government approval

shares
comments
Austrian GP plans receive government approval
By:
May 30, 2020, 9:58 AM

The Formula 1 season openers in Austria planned for July 5 and 12 have been given the green light by the country’s government, according to reports in the country.

Following weeks of discussions between F1, Red Bull Ring chiefs and local authorities, a safety plan regarding precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus pandemic has been signed off.

Earlier this week, health Minister Rudi Anschober said the government was "de facto finished" with the evaluation and processing. However, he announced a final decision for "immediately after Pentecost.“

However things appear to have moved on much quicker and the thumbs up has been given just days before F1 is set to reveal its plans for the European stage to the season.

According to Die Motorprofis the safety proposal for the two race weekends has been approved - as well as surprisingly the concept of a limited number of spectators.

However there will be a limit of just 500 extra people allowed in, although no details yet on what the exact plan for this is.

Even before the government's support, Formula 1 managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn had already revealed plans for a ‘biosphere’ at races to isolate F1 personnel from the outside world.

This also includes that idea that everyone from F1 will land with charter flights directly next to the Red Bull Ring, at the military airfield near the circuit.

Anyone entering Austria for Formula 1 must have themselves been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus before entering the country and present a corresponding health certificate.

On site, teams will stay among themselves, in accommodation specially reserved for them.

Read Also:

ORF.at reported on Saturday that a final confirmation was needed from the Styrian provincial health directorate and the district administration of Murtal. However, an objection from this side was "rather not to be expected.”

If the two races in Spielberg go smoothly, the Formula 1 season could continue without a break on July 19 in Budapest.

Two races at Silverstone are being planned for the start of August but these will depend on F1 getting an exemption from planned quarantine restrictions.

Related video

Next article
Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Previous article

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Next article

F1 power unit rules too complex for new entrants - Richards

F1 power unit rules too complex for new entrants - Richards
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Christian Nimmervoll

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault will stay in F1 despite major cutbacks

2
MotoGP

KTM completes private two-day MotoGP test

3
MotoGP

Why Miller's Ducati move represents change of guard in MotoGP

4
MotoGP

Lorenzo now "convinced" of Iannone's innocence

5
IndyCar

Unser to receive ‘Baby Borg’ celebrating 1970 Indy 500 win

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey 03:26
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Vettel and Webber collided in Turkey

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1? 12:15
Formula 1

EXPLAINED: What Will Happen To Williams F1?

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020 02:09
Formula 1

Onboard lap of Charles Leclerc on the new Hanoi Street Circuit in F1 2020

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time 13:04
Formula 1

The Best Looking F1 Cars Of All Time

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos 03:17
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Steven Tee’s favourite photos

Latest news

F1 power unit rules too complex for new entrants - Richards
F1

F1 power unit rules too complex for new entrants - Richards

Austrian GP plans receive government approval
F1

Austrian GP plans receive government approval

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale
F1

Why the once mighty Williams F1 team is up for sale

Motorsport Heroes: The day Hakkinen was crowned world champion
F1

Motorsport Heroes: The day Hakkinen was crowned world champion

Williams wants new investors/owners in "three, four months"
F1

Williams wants new investors/owners in "three, four months"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.