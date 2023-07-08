Subscribe
Previous / Norris: "Pretty insane" to be two tenths off F1 British GP pole Next / Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane incident
Formula 1 / British GP News

Bottas disqualified from F1 British GP qualifying

Valtteri Bottas has been disqualified from qualifying for Formula 1’s 2023 British Grand Prix after his Alfa Romeo was deemed to have an insufficient fuel sample left in it.

Adam Cooper
By:
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Exclusion from qualifying is the standard outcome for the offence, with Alex Albon the last driver to get such a penalty at last year’s Australian GP.

Bottas stopped on track in Q1, reporting no power, having already done enough to progress through to Q2 in 11th place.

He was not able to take part in the second session, and thus without setting a time he was classified 15th after it.

However, following the session the FIA discovered that there was insufficient fuel in the car to fulfil the mandatory requirement of one litre left in the car for testing.

When a car stops on track in qualifying the FIA also calculates how much fuel would have been used to get back to the pits because cars are obliged to return under their own power, which is not the case at the end of races.

The FIA’s technical delegate Jo Bauer noted: “After the qualifying session today it was checked on car number 77, that a 1-litre fuel sample plus the amount of fuel that would have been consumed to drive back to the pits could be taken (technical regulations article 6.5.2). It was possible to take a 0.090 litre sample.

“As the amount of fuel needed to produce a 1-litre sample plus to return the car to the garage was calculated as 2.39 litre, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

The stewards noted that there were no mitigating circumstances for Alfa Romeo having not been able to provide a sufficient fuel sample.

With the Alfa driver’s exclusion confirmed, he can start from the back of the grid. This means Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, Zhou Guanyu, Nyck de Vries and Kevin Magnussen have each gained a place.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Pirelli Hot Laps

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team, Pirelli Hot Laps

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Asked by Motorsport.com about the issue in qualifying, Bottas said he didn’t know why the car had stopped.

"Not yet,” he noted. “We need to find out. There's obviously many reasons that can cause the engine to stop. So I don't know. It's a shame, but not much I can do for that.

"I didn't actually see the final time from Q2 I don't know how far I was from the from the cut-off, but at least we made it through to Q2 this time, and it's actually extremely close.

"So I think we made some steps from yesterday. So now we still need to wait till tomorrow that we see how is the pace."

Read Also:

Bottas said the latest upgrade package has improved the car: "It's a step. I definitely feel the step and I think today we managed to extract a bit more with a setup. It seems like it needed a different set-up in terms of ride height and everything.

“So now it actually felt a step, more high-speed load basically, without affecting the low-speed performance.”

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: "Pretty insane" to be two tenths off F1 British GP pole

Verstappen explains F1 British GP qualifying pitlane incident
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Formula 1
British GP

Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever" Brad Pitt appearance made F1 drivers' briefing "best ever"

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

Formula 1
British GP

Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP Russell: Mercedes can fight but McLaren won’t go backwards in F1 British GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe