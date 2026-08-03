F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head at summer break

After every F1 qualifying session, Motorsport publishes each team's qualifying record in terms of team-mate battles.

This record is based exclusively on qualifying results so that grid penalties don't alter the statistics.

When a driver can't put in a representative lap time due to a technical issue or an incident, this will be mentioned in the table.

Three duels under the spotlight

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are evenly matched

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton notoriously struggled in his first season at Ferrari, recording a hefty 23-7 defeat to Charles Leclerc in qualifying, but the seven-time world champion has been enjoying F1's nimbler 2026 machinery.

The Scuderia's drivers have been evenly matched this year, with Hamilton leading 8-7 while being outperformed 6-5 when sprint qualifying is taken out of the equation.

Interestingly, Hamilton refrained from using the Maranello simulator ahead of the Shanghai round and since Canada. When he does use it, he's down 4-0; when he doesn't, he's up 8-3.

Red Bull: Isack Hadjar ends the second car's curse

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Before Isack Hadjar was promoted to Red Bull for the 2026 season, Max Verstappen had outqualified his successive team-mates Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda 80-2 over the previous 82 sessions.

It was becoming obvious that nobody other than Verstappen could cope with Red Bull's tricky cars, but Hadjar has proved this wrong. Whether the Frenchman deserves full credit or this is also down to F1 switching to completely different rules is unclear, but his results speak for themselves.

Hadjar has already outqualified Verstappen on three occasions, and most of the time he qualifies within two tenths of the four-time world champion.

Haas: It's all going wrong for Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

After being outqualified 18-12 by rookie team-mate Oliver Bearman last year, Esteban Ocon's plight has only worsened this year, with the French veteran down 11-4 coming into the summer break as rumours swirl about his F1 future.

However, Ocon has long complained of car inconsistency, with his VF-26 allegedly working as expected at only three of 11 rounds so far. Team boss Ayao Komatsu has pointed out both drivers were at the receiving end of said inconsistency, and in Hungary it was Bearman who suffered from it, so their head-to-head will remain among the more interesting – and difficult to decipher.

Oscar Piastri 4-11 (4-7 without sprints) Lando Norris 5 Australia 6 (+0.095s in Q3) 5 (+0.083s in SQ3) China (sprint) 3 5 China 6 (+0.058s in Q3) 3 Japan 5 (+0.277s in Q3) 3 (+0.239s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 1 7 (+0.317s in Q3) Miami 4 4 (+0.019s in SQ3) Canada (sprint) 3 4 (+0.052s in Q3) Canada 3 7 Monaco 8 (+0.141s in Q3) 7

(+0.089s in Q3) Barcelona 4 7 (+0.009 in Q3) Austria 6 7 (+0.032s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 6 8 (+0.155s in Q3) Britain 6 7 (+0.215s in Q3) Belgium 3 5 (+0.477s in Q3) Hungary 1

George Russell 6-9 (4-7 without sprints) Kimi Antonelli 1 Australia 2 (+0.293s in Q3) 1 China (sprint) 2 (+0.289s in SQ3) 2 (+0.222s in Q3) China 1 2 (+0.298s in Q3) Japan 1 6 (+0.402s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 2 5 (+0.399s in Q3) Miami 1 1 Canada (sprint) 2 (+0.068s in SQ3) 1 Canada 2 (+0.068s in Q3) 6 (+0.394s in Q3) Monaco 1 1 Barcelona 3 (+0.319s in Q3) 1 Austria 4 (+0.301 in Q3) 5 (+0.346s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 2 4 (+0.370s in Q3) Britain 1 4 (+0.508s in Q3) Belgium 1 7 (+0.281s in Q3) Hungary 4

Max Verstappen 12-3

(8-3 without sprints) Isack Hadjar no lap time in Q1 – went off Australia 3 8 China (sprint) 10 (+0.469s in SQ3) 8 China 9 (+0.119s in Q3) 11 (+0.158s in Q2) Japan 8 5 Miami (sprint) 9 (+0.961s in SQ3) 2 Miami DSQ - technical breach (+0.825s in Q3) 7 Canada (sprint) 8 (+0.101s in SQ3) 6 Canada 7 (+0.028s in Q3) 2 Monaco 5 (+0.340s in Q3) 5 Barcelona 6 (+0.056s in Q3) 5 Austria 8 (+0.157 in Q3) 3 Britain (sprint) 8 (+0.138s in SQ3) 7 (+0.147s in Q3) Britain 5 2 Belgium 10 (no lap time - grid penalty) 6 Hungary 8 (+0.131s in Q3)

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc 7-8 (6-5 without sprints) Lewis Hamilton 4 Australia 7 (+0.151s in Q3) 6 (+0.367s in SQ3) China (sprint) 4 4 (+0.013s in Q3) China 3 4 Japan 6 (+0.162s in Q3) 4 Miami (sprint) 7 (+0.379s in SQ3) 3 Miami 6 (+0.176s in Q3) 6 (+0.084s in SQ3) Canada (sprint) 5 8 (+0.108s in Q3) Canada 5 5 (+0.072s in Q3) Monaco 3 10 (no lap time - crash in Q3) Barcelona 2 2 Austria 3 (+0.059 in Q3) 4 (+0.327s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 1 2 Britain 3 (+0.172s in Q3) 5 Belgium 6 (+0.002s in Q3) 3 (+0.226s in Q3) Hungary 2

Alexander Albon 2-11

(1-9 without sprints) Carlos Sainz 15 Australia DNS 18 (+0.544s in SQ1) China (sprint) 17 18 (+0.455s in Q1) China 17 17 (+0.161s in Q1) Japan 16 14 Miami (sprint) 15 (+0.008s in SQ2) 16 (+0.378s in Q2) Miami 14 DNS - FP1 crash Canada (sprint) 10 18 (+0.575s in Q1) Canada 15 11 Monaco 12

(+0.028s in Q2) 18 (+0.543s in Q1) Barcelona 16 18 (+0.257 in Q1) Austria 17 16 (+0.453s in SQ2) Britain (sprint) 15 16 (+0.120s in Q2) Britain 15 17 (+0.040s in Q1) Belgium 15 19 (+0.037s in Q1) Hungary 18

Arvid Lindblad 6-8 (5-6 without sprints) Liam Lawson 9 (+1.253s in Q3) Australia 8 15 (+0.334s in SQ2) China (sprint) 13 15 (+0.019s in Q2) China 14 10 Japan 14 (+0.386s in Q2) 16 Miami (sprint) 17 (+0.171s in SQ1) 17 (+0.538s in Q1) Miami 12 9 Canada (sprint) DNS 9 Canada 12 (+0.349s in Q2) 15 (+0.777s in Q2) Monaco 10 11 (+0.255s in Q2) Barcelona 8 10 (+0.052 in Q3) Austria 9 10 (+0.440s in SQ3) Britain (sprint) 9 9 Britain 10 (+0.411s in Q3) 8 Belgium 11 (+0.491s in Q2) 9 Hungary 11 (+0.405s in Q2)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll 2-11 (2-8 without sprints) Fernando Alonso DNS Australia 17 20 (+0.570s in SQ1) China (sprint) 19 21 (+0.792s in Q1) China 19 22 (+0.274s in Q1) Japan 21 no lap time Miami (sprint) not classified 19 (+0.066s in Q1) Miami 18 18 (+0.594s in SQ1) Canada (sprint) 16 21 (+0.999s in Q1) Canada 19 22 (+0.712s in Q1) Monaco 21 21 Barcelona 22 (+0.057s in Q1) 22

(+0.421 in Q1) Austria 21 22 (+0.078s in SQ1) Britain (sprint) 21 21 Britain 22 (+0.162s in Q1) 22 (+0.175s in Q1) Belgium 21 20 (+0.533s in Q1) Hungary 16

Haas

Esteban Ocon 4-11

(3-8 without sprints) Oliver Bearman 13 (+0.180s in Q2) Australia 12 12 (+0.138s in SQ2) China (sprint) 9 13 (+0.341s in Q2) China 10 12 Japan 18 (+0.175s in Q1) 18 (+0.631s in SQ1) Miami (sprint) 13 15 (+0.205s in Q2) Miami 13 14 Canada (sprint) 15 (+0.269s in SQ2) 17 (+0.396s in Q1) Canada 16 17 Monaco 19 (+0.092s in Q1) 17 (+0.502s in Q1) Barcelona 15 15 (+0.294 in Q2) Austria 13 18 (+0.631s in SQ1) Britain (sprint) 17 17 (+0.110s in Q1) Britain 14 18 (+0.688s in Q1) Belgium 16 15 Hungary 17 (+0.223s in Q1)

Nico Hulkenberg 8-7

(6-5 without sprints) Gabriel Bortoleto 11 (+0.082s in Q2) Australia 10 11 China (sprint) 14 (+0.139s in SQ2) 11 China 16 (+0.611s in Q2 - crash) 13 (+0.397s in Q2) Japan 9 12 (+0.025s in SQ2) Miami (sprint) 11 11 Miami 22 (+4,092s in Q1 - brake issue) 11 Canada (sprint) 12 (+0.032 in SQ2) 11 Canada 13 (+0.185s in Q2) 13 Monaco 16 (no lap time in Q2 – Q1 crash) 9 Barcelona 12 (+0.233s in Q2) 14 (+0.318 in Q2) Austria 12 13 (+0.028s in SQ2) Britain (sprint) 12 13 (+0.615s in Q2) Britain 11 14 (+0.589s in Q2 - hydraulic leak) Belgium 9 10 Hungary 14 (+0.466s in Q2)

Pierre Gasly 10-5 (8-3 without sprints) Franco Colapinto 14 Australia 16 (+0.769s in Q2) 7 China (sprint) 16 (+0.922s in SQ2) 7 China 12 (+0.354s in Q2) 7 Japan 15 (+0.753s in Q210 10 (+0.154s in SQ3) Miami (sprint) 8 9 (0.048s in Q3) Miami 8 19 (+1.158s in SQ1) Canada (sprint) 13 14 (+0.330s in Q2) Canada 10 9 Monaco 14 (+0.233s in Q2) 14 (+0.070s in Q2) Barcelona 13 11 Austria 16 (+0.948 in Q2) 11 Britain (sprint) 14 (+0.501s in SQ2) 12 Britain 19 (+0.976s in Q1) 12 Belgium 13 (+0.061s in Q2) 12 Hungary 13 (+0.183s in Q2)

Sergio Perez 9-5 (6-5 without sprints) Valtteri Bottas 18 Australia 19 (+0.639s in Q1) DNS China (sprint) 21 22 (+1.470s in Q1) China 20 19 Japan 20 (+0.124s in Q1) 19 Miami (sprint) 20 (+0.571s in SQ1) 21 (+0.338s in Q1) Miami 20 17 Canada (sprint) 20 (+0.864s in SQ1) 20 Canada 22 (+0.843s in Q1) 18 Monaco 20 (+0.536s in Q1) 19 Barcelona 20 (+0.212s in Q1) 19 Austria 20 (+0.085 in Q1) 19 Britain (sprint) 20 (+0.244s in SQ1) 20 (+0.713s in Q1) Britain 18 20 (+0.148s in Q1 - deployment issue) Belgium 19 22 (+0.436s in Q1) Hungary 21