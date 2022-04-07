Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash Next / F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Join us as we explain the latest technical updates being showcased in the pitlane as teams prepare for the Australian Grand Prix, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane
Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The nose and front wing assembly on the Ferrari F1-75 being prepared with a ride height sensor in order to capture data during Free Practice.

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle of the optical ride height sensor fitted to the Ferrari F1-75's front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Details beneath the skin of the Red Bull RB18 are exposed as the car is prepared for action, note the shroud around the front brake discs to help manage temperatures and the migration of the heat and airflow. Also note the novel front suspension layout, with the upper wishbone arm a single piece that intersects the chassis.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail and technical detail

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail and technical detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This wide angle shot of the entire front wing on the F1-75 shows that the optical sensors are placed on either end, as well as in the centre. Also note the large camera offering mounted in place of the usual camera pod on the left-hand side of the nose, which will be capturing footage of the wing's deflection.

Red Bull Racing RB18 nose and front wing

Red Bull Racing RB18 nose and front wing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Top-down overview of the very sinuous front wing on the Red Bull RB18, also note how the endplates have gentle outward curvature.

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Mercedes W13 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's multi-height underfloor tunnel entrance and the strakes that guard it. Also note the two chassis canards ahead of the narrow sidepod inlet.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail

Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison we have an image of the leading edge of the Red Bull RB18's floor and its strakes.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing endplate, note the panel that's been created to allow access for the cable that feeds up to the infrared camera at the top of the endplate.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose section and front wing

Aston Martin AMR22 nose section and front wing

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Aston Martin AMR22's front wing, which features the lifted central section to encourage more flow underneath.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly on the Mercedes W13, as used previously in Jeddah, with the trailing edge of the upper flap cut back severely to reduce the drag being created.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A higher downforce rear wing configuration is available to Red Bull this weekend, complete with a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Alpine A522 nose section and front wing detail

Alpine A522 nose section and front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the Alpine A522's front wing. Check out the various slot gap separators used to keep the wing elements in check, while also providing nominal directional assistance for the airflow passing by.

Alpine A522 nose and front wing detail

Alpine A522 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Comparatively, here's another view of the Alpine front wing specifications, this one is fitted with a Gurney flap all the way across the trailing edge of the upper flap. Also note the lower nose, with the outer vanity panel removed, showing the inner crash structure.

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Alpine A522 front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The two front wing specifications of the Alpine A522 stacked one above the other shows more clearly how they differ.

Mercedes W13 engine covers in the pit lane

Mercedes W13 engine covers in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover bodywork for the Mercedes W13s of both drivers is left out on display outside the garage.

Mercedes W13 detail

Mercedes W13 detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the covers at the front of the Mercedes W13 we're treated to a view of the steering assembly and some of the inboard suspension.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The W13's front wings stacked-up outside the garage, which you'll note have an upper flap design with the trailing edge trimmed away in key areas to balance the downforce and drag being generated.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Mercedes W13 front wing detail

Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing showing the sections that have been cut away more clearly.

McLaren MCL36 front wings

McLaren MCL36 front wings

Photo by: Uncredited

A few of the McLaren MCL36's nosecones prior to the fitment of the front wing, which shows how the forward section of the nose tip is mated to the front wing, rather than the nose, while it also provides some insight into how the flaps connect to the side of the nose too.

Haas VF-22 front wings

Haas VF-22 front wings

Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly we have the Haas nose adrift from the front wing at the top of this image, which highlights how the two are connected.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C42's front wing, which as you'll note has five slot gap separators on either side of the wing to connect the mainplane with the second element.

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri AT03's front wing and novel nose, with its bulbous tip which protrudes out from underneath the wing.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Peering into the AlphaTauri garage we can see the rear end of the AT03 detached from the car as it's prepared for action, with the gearbox carrier, rear wing, rear suspension and uprights all in view.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri with the rear end attached gives us another angle on some of the inboard suspension elements, while the saddle-like cooling arrangement above the power unit is also on view.

Williams FW44 brake drum detail

Williams FW44 brake drum detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the skin of the Williams FW44's front brake assembly prior to the team starting to build that corner of the car.

Ferrari F1-75 front detail

Ferrari F1-75 front detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F1-75 during the build phase gives us a great view of some of the front inboard suspension elements, the under-chassis damper and the front brake assembly.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash
Previous article

Haas has no F1 spare chassis for Australia after Schumacher crash
Next article

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data

F1 already feeding into 2026 car concept with 2022 data
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More from
Matt Somerfield
The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans Australian GP
Formula 1

The Ferrari diffuser tweak that offers clues to its F1 upgrade plans

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car Australian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull begins weight-saving push on 2022 F1 car

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan Australian GP
Formula 1

The glowing light that offered clues about Mercedes’ F1 recovery plan

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.