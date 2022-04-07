Australian GP: Latest F1 technical developments from pitlane

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The nose and front wing assembly on the Ferrari F1-75 being prepared with a ride height sensor in order to capture data during Free Practice.

Ferrari F1-75 nose detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another angle of the optical ride height sensor fitted to the Ferrari F1-75's front wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 front suspension detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Details beneath the skin of the Red Bull RB18 are exposed as the car is prepared for action, note the shroud around the front brake discs to help manage temperatures and the migration of the heat and airflow. Also note the novel front suspension layout, with the upper wishbone arm a single piece that intersects the chassis.

Ferrari F1-75 front wing detail and technical detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

This wide angle shot of the entire front wing on the F1-75 shows that the optical sensors are placed on either end, as well as in the centre. Also note the large camera offering mounted in place of the usual camera pod on the left-hand side of the nose, which will be capturing footage of the wing's deflection.

Red Bull Racing RB18 nose and front wing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Top-down overview of the very sinuous front wing on the Red Bull RB18, also note how the endplates have gentle outward curvature.

Mercedes W13 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's multi-height underfloor tunnel entrance and the strakes that guard it. Also note the two chassis canards ahead of the narrow sidepod inlet.

Red Bull Racing RB18 technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

In comparison we have an image of the leading edge of the Red Bull RB18's floor and its strakes.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing endplate, note the panel that's been created to allow access for the cable that feeds up to the infrared camera at the top of the endplate.

Aston Martin AMR22 nose section and front wing Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Aston Martin AMR22's front wing, which features the lifted central section to encourage more flow underneath.

Mercedes W13 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wing assembly on the Mercedes W13, as used previously in Jeddah, with the trailing edge of the upper flap cut back severely to reduce the drag being created.

Red Bull Racing RB18 rear wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A higher downforce rear wing configuration is available to Red Bull this weekend, complete with a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

Alpine A522 nose section and front wing detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A close-up of the Alpine A522's front wing. Check out the various slot gap separators used to keep the wing elements in check, while also providing nominal directional assistance for the airflow passing by.

Alpine A522 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

Comparatively, here's another view of the Alpine front wing specifications, this one is fitted with a Gurney flap all the way across the trailing edge of the upper flap. Also note the lower nose, with the outer vanity panel removed, showing the inner crash structure.

Alpine A522 front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The two front wing specifications of the Alpine A522 stacked one above the other shows more clearly how they differ.

Mercedes W13 engine covers in the pit lane Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Engine cover bodywork for the Mercedes W13s of both drivers is left out on display outside the garage.

Mercedes W13 detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Under the covers at the front of the Mercedes W13 we're treated to a view of the steering assembly and some of the inboard suspension.

Mercedes W13 nose and front wing detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The W13's front wings stacked-up outside the garage, which you'll note have an upper flap design with the trailing edge trimmed away in key areas to balance the downforce and drag being generated.

Mercedes W13 front wing detail Photo by: Uncredited

A close-up of the Mercedes W13's front wing showing the sections that have been cut away more clearly.

McLaren MCL36 front wings Photo by: Uncredited

A few of the McLaren MCL36's nosecones prior to the fitment of the front wing, which shows how the forward section of the nose tip is mated to the front wing, rather than the nose, while it also provides some insight into how the flaps connect to the side of the nose too.

Haas VF-22 front wings Photo by: Uncredited

Similarly we have the Haas nose adrift from the front wing at the top of this image, which highlights how the two are connected.

Alfa Romeo C42 front wing detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A top-down overview of the Alfa Romeo C42's front wing, which as you'll note has five slot gap separators on either side of the wing to connect the mainplane with the second element.

AlphaTauri AT03 front wing detail Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The AlphaTauri AT03's front wing and novel nose, with its bulbous tip which protrudes out from underneath the wing.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Peering into the AlphaTauri garage we can see the rear end of the AT03 detached from the car as it's prepared for action, with the gearbox carrier, rear wing, rear suspension and uprights all in view.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The AlphaTauri with the rear end attached gives us another angle on some of the inboard suspension elements, while the saddle-like cooling arrangement above the power unit is also on view.

Williams FW44 brake drum detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A look under the skin of the Williams FW44's front brake assembly prior to the team starting to build that corner of the car.

Ferrari F1-75 front detail Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Ferrari F1-75 during the build phase gives us a great view of some of the front inboard suspension elements, the under-chassis damper and the front brake assembly.