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Practice report
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli headlines FP2 over Lando Norris as Pierre Gasly causes red flag

Late red flags caused by Gasly's crash disrupted a session that once again saw Mercedes up front

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli vaulted to the top of the timesheets in Formula 1's second practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix, just under two tenths clear of Lando Norris in a twice red-flagged session.

The first red flag was innocuous enough and called out for gravel on the circuit; the second was produced by Pierre Gasly's crash in the final 15 minutes of the session, which interrupted the teams' long runs. The Alpine driver lost the rear out of Les Fagnes, then clipped the outside wall with the rear of the car to dispense with his rear wing.

Antonelli had secured a 1m45.944s on his opening soft-tyre run to move ahead of the Red Bulls, and his lap was ultimately unbeaten by the subsequent attempts by others on the C4 compound. These early exploratory runs on mediums, employed to explore the changes made in the break, were interrupted by the first red flag to clear the gravel on the road at Stavelot.

The Italian let the way after the initial flurry of runs, setting a 1m46.911s to beat Max Verstappen's FP1 benchmark and was just 0.011s clear of Isack Hadjar's opening FP2 run on the medium tyre.

After a five-minute delay, the teams took the opportunity to engage in their qualifying simulations. Hadjar then went quickest on his first soft-tyre run, posting a 1m46.714s to sit top of the pile; the Frenchman will take a hefty grid penalty for Sunday's race with a series of powertrain changes outside of his allocation.

Verstappen then found three tenths on his team-mate to grab a 1m46.416s, which briefly put the Dutchman on top.

Max Verstappen had a brief spell at the top

Max Verstappen had a brief spell at the top

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

On his own set of softs Antonelli then posted a 1m45.944s, almost half a second clear of the four-time champion, after reeling off a pair of purple sectors at the start of the lap. This was a significant benchmark for the others to follow, and Hamilton only ended up splitting the Red Bulls with his soft-tyre opener.

Lando Norris got close to Antonelli's effort, shading the championship leader by 0.190s with his first effort, but was unable to join him in the 1m45s as McLaren showed its hand with solid pace in the middle sector.

Verstappen's effort was ultimately good enough for third ahead of Hamilton, who originally saw his lap deleted - but this appeared to be a mix-up on the race control board and it was ultimately reinstated.

Hadjar was ahead of Oscar Piastri, who missed the first 20 minutes as his car was being repaired following a suspected hydraulics issue in FP1. Piastri was the last driver within a second of Antonelli's time, with Franco Colapinto seventh with a solid lap. Gasly's best lap, pre-crash, was two tenths down on his team-mate - but this was deleted for track limits.

George Russell was in a lowly eighth, 1.2s behind his team-mate, as the two Racing Bulls drivers completed the top 10 - Arvid Lindblad, sporting the new roll-hoop update, from Liam Lawson.

Silverstone winner Charles Leclerc was only 11th in the timing boards, having had his 1m47.0s - a lap good enough for seventh - chalked off for cutting the corner at Raidillon.

F1 Belgian GP: FP2 Results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 17

1'45.944

S 237.997
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.190

1'46.134

0.190 S 237.571
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.472

1'46.416

0.282 S 236.941
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 16

+0.747

1'46.691

0.275 S 236.331
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+0.770

1'46.714

0.023 S 236.280
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 11

+0.982

1'46.926

0.212 S 235.811
7 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes 19

+1.203

1'47.147

0.221 S 235.325
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 19

+1.285

1'47.229

0.082 S 235.145
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 20

+1.350

1'47.294

0.065 S 235.002
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull 16

+1.490

1'47.434

0.140 S 234.696
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+1.524

1'47.468

0.034 S 234.622
12 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari 16

+1.848

1'47.792

0.324 S 233.917
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 17

+2.008

1'47.952

0.160 S 233.570
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.014

1'47.958

0.006 S 233.557
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 19

+2.075

1'48.019

0.061 S 233.425
16 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes 19

+2.312

1'48.256

0.237 S 232.914
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi 16

+2.389

1'48.333

0.077 S 232.749
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes 15

+3.011

1'48.955

0.622 S 231.420
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari 18

+3.255

1'49.199

0.244 S 230.903
20 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari 19

+3.652

1'49.596

0.397 S 230.066
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda 17

+5.187

1'51.131

1.535 S 226.888
22 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda 19

+5.474

1'51.418

0.287 S 226.304
View full results
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