F1 British GP: Which ESPN channel is showing Formula 1 this weekend?

The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the British Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.

Charles Bradley
By:
Safety Car

When is the 2023 British Grand Prix?

This year’s race takes place on Sunday 9 July at 10.00am ET at Silverstone near Northampton.

There are two free practice sessions on Friday, and one on Saturday before qualifying.

The accident involving Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13 at the start of the race

What happened in last year’s British Grand Prix?

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz scored his first ever F1 pole position and victory, in a race that required a restart after a red flag for Zhou Guanyu’s massive accident on the approach to the first corner.

His Alfa Romeo was flipped over by George Russell’s Mercedes and slid inverted into being launched by the gravel trap, hitting the debris fencing before landing in the gap between the barriers.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen suffered a damaged floor when he went off while leading, allowing Sainz to overtake him.

Which channel shows F1 on TV in the USA?

All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.

British GP ESPN TV schedule

Friday 7 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 1:

7:25am ET

ESPNU

Practice 2:

10.55am ET

ESPNU

Saturday 8 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Practice 3:

6:25am ET

ESPNU

Qualifying:

9:55am ET

ESPN2

Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Sunday 9 July

Session/show

Time

Channel

Grand Prix Sunday

8:30am ET

ESPN2

Race:

9.55am ET

ESPN2

Checkered Flag:

12:00pm ET

ESPN3

Ted’s Notebook:

13:00pm ET

ESPN3

Race Replay:

7:00pm ET

ESPNews

Can I stream live F1 races in America?

Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.

All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.

How can I watch the 2023 F1 season on TV?

Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.

Date

Race

Lights out

Channel

March 5

Bahrain GP

10:00am ET

ESPN

March 19

Saudi Arabian GP

1:00pm ET

ESPN

April 2

Australian GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

April 30

Azerbaijan GP

7:00am ET

ESPN

May 7

Miami GP

3:30pm ET

ABC

May 21

Emilia Romagna GP

9:00am ET

ESPN2

May 28

Monaco GP

9:00am ET

ABC

June 4

Spanish GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

June 18

Canadian GP

2:00pm ET

ABC

July 2

Austrian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 9

British GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

July 23

Hungarian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

July 30

Belgian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

August 27

Dutch GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 3

Italian GP

9:00am ET

ESPN

September 17

Singapore GP

8:00am ET

ESPN

September 24

Japanese GP

1:00am ET

ESPN2

October 8

Qatar GP

10:00am ET

ESPN2

October 22

United States GP

3:00pm ET

ABC

October 29

Mexican GP

4:00pm ET

ABC

November 5

Brazilian GP

12:00pm ET

ESPN2

November 19

Las Vegas GP

1:00am ET

ESPN

November 26

Abu Dhabi GP

8:00am ET

ESPN
