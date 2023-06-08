Ricciardo joins ESPN for ‘alternate’ F1 TV coverage of Canadian GP

Ricciardo will join Toronto-born comedian Will Arnett for the Montreal race and similar broadcasts of the Austin and Las Vegas races later in the year.

The show, to be known as The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett, will start at 1.55pm ET on race day in Montreal. It will run in parallel with the regular live race coverage on ABC.

Ricciardo and Arnett will talk about the race live as it unfolds, with help from special guests.

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates.

“We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Arnett, best known for TV shows Arrested Development and 30 Rock, has a keen interest in motor racing. He has previously hosted Mika Hakkinen on his podcast.

“The more I learn about F1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” said Arnett. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

ESPN believes that Ricciardo’s popularity in the USA, fostered by his starring role in Drive to Survive, will pay dividends.

“As F1’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said Kate Jackson, ESPN’s vice-president of production.

“Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.

“And we’re very excited to be working with Will. He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”

The show is being co-produced with ESPN by US football legend Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and is similar in concept to an alternate Monday Night Football show that Manning himself hosts, which is colloquially known as the ‘Manningcast’.

“It’s great to be partnering with ESPN to expand the ‘megacast’ format into F1," said Manning. "We are excited to do this project with Daniel and Will.

“They are good friends who will bring expertise and fun to the broadcast.”