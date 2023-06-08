Subscribe
Previous / Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1 Next / Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ricciardo joins ESPN for ‘alternate’ F1 TV coverage of Canadian GP

US Formula 1 viewers will be able to catch Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo co-host an ‘alternate telecast’ of the Canadian Grand Prix on ESPN2.

Adam Cooper
By:
Daniel Ricciardo, Third Driver, Red Bull Racing

Ricciardo will join Toronto-born comedian Will Arnett for the Montreal race and similar broadcasts of the Austin and Las Vegas races later in the year.

The show, to be known as The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett, will start at 1.55pm ET on race day in Montreal. It will run in parallel with the regular live race coverage on ABC.

Ricciardo and Arnett will talk about the race live as it unfolds, with help from special guests.

“This is going to be a hoot!” said Ricciardo. “As you’d expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we’re hoping it just feels like you’re watching F1 with your mates.

“We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!”

Daniel Ricciardo, Third Driver, Red Bull Racing, with actress Heidi Berger

Daniel Ricciardo, Third Driver, Red Bull Racing, with actress Heidi Berger

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

Arnett, best known for TV shows Arrested Development and 30 Rock, has a keen interest in motor racing. He has previously hosted Mika Hakkinen on his podcast.

“The more I learn about F1, the more I’m intrigued by it,” said Arnett. “The opportunity to work with Mika on my podcast was fantastic, and I’m really looking forward to doing this show with Daniel. We’re going to have fun, and so will the viewers.”

ESPN believes that Ricciardo’s popularity in the USA, fostered by his starring role in Drive to Survive, will pay dividends.

“As F1’s popularity continues to grow in the United States, we’re pleased to provide fans with another way to enjoy the sport, and a way for new fans to learn more about it,” said Kate Jackson, ESPN’s vice-president of production.

“Daniel’s effervescent personality will resonate on television, as will his hands-on knowledge.

“And we’re very excited to be working with Will. He will bring the perspective of a dedicated fan of F1 to the telecasts as well as his unique and humorous way of appreciating F1. It will be a great combination.”

The show is being co-produced with ESPN by US football legend Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and is similar in concept to an alternate Monday Night Football show that Manning himself hosts, which is colloquially known as the ‘Manningcast’.

“It’s great to be partnering with ESPN to expand the ‘megacast’ format into F1," said Manning. "We are excited to do this project with Daniel and Will.

“They are good friends who will bring expertise and fun to the broadcast.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Canadian GP at "no risk" from Quebec wildfires, says F1

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

Formula 1

Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal Marshall’s Red Bull exit not linked to McLaren F1 engine deal

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans Jimmie Johnson describes "incredible" first stint at Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car Le Mans 24h, H3: Ferrari leads as rain brings out safety car

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about  Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about 

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe