Norris no longer "a passenger" in Monaco amid tonsillitis recovery
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2022 F1 World Championship, after an incident-packed qualifying session.

Charles Bradley
By:
F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole

Leclerc will start ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez – who both crashed out of Q3 together – after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole from Sainz

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'11.376
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'11.601 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'11.629 0.253
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'11.666 0.290
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'11.849 0.473
6 United Kingdom George Russell
1'12.112 0.736
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'12.247 0.871
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'12.560 1.184
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'12.732 1.356
10 France Esteban Ocon
1'13.047 1.671
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'12.797 1.421
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'12.909 1.533
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'12.921 1.545
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'12.964 1.588
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'13.081 1.705
16 Thailand Alex Albon
1'13.611 2.235
17 France Pierre Gasly
1'13.660 2.284
18 Canada Lance Stroll
1'13.678 2.302
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'14.403 3.027
20 China Zhou Guanyu
1'15.606 4.230
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the early bar at 12.939s, with Verstappen getting to within 0.054s of it. Leclerc then extended his advantage with a 1m12.569s, with Sainz 0.047s down.

Russell jumped to third, ahead of the Red Bulls and behind the Ferraris, just before the session was red flagged with 2m25s on the clock as Yuki Tsunoda clipped the wall at the Nouvelle Chicane.

At the restart, Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Lando Norris (McLaren) jumped up to fourth and fifth respectively.

Falling at the first hurdle were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), who didn’t get to the flag in time to start a final run.

Monaco Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'12.569
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.616 0.047 0.047
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.787 0.218 0.171
4 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'12.848 0.279 0.061
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.927 0.358 0.079
6 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'12.993 0.424 0.066
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'13.004 0.435 0.011
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'13.069 0.500 0.065
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'13.110 0.541 0.041
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'13.313 0.744 0.203
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'13.338 0.769 0.025
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'13.394 0.825 0.056
13 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'13.444 0.875 0.050
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'13.469 0.900 0.025
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'13.541 0.972 0.072
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'13.611 1.042 0.070
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'13.660 1.091 0.049
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'13.678 1.109 0.018
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'14.403 1.834 0.725
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'15.606 3.037 1.203
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen set the bar at 1m12.551s, quickly beaten for the P1 spot by Sainz and then Perez.

Leclerc stayed out for a second push lap and reset the bar at 1m11.864s, with Perez getting to within 0.09s, with Sainz third and Verstappen fourth.

Knocked out at this point were, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Read Also:

Monaco Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Perez

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'11.864
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'11.954 0.090 0.090
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'12.074 0.210 0.120
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'12.117 0.253 0.043
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'12.266 0.402 0.149
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'12.528 0.664 0.262
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.595 0.731 0.067
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'12.613 0.749 0.018
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.617 0.753 0.004
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'12.688 0.824 0.071
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'12.797 0.933 0.109
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'12.909 1.045 0.112
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'12.921 1.057 0.012
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'12.964 1.100 0.043
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'13.081 1.217 0.117
What happened in Monaco Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Leclerc produced 1m11.376s out of the gate, 0.225s quicker than Sainz, with Perez and Verstappen both close behind the Spaniard.

On the final runs, Leclerc looked set to improve when Perez spun at Portier and was collected by Sainz, bringing out the red flags. Meanwhile, Alonso slid into the barrier at Mirabeau.

Perez will start third, ahead of Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Alonso, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

Read Also:

Monaco Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'11.376
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'11.601 0.225 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'11.629 0.253 0.028
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'11.666 0.290 0.037
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'11.849 0.473 0.183
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.112 0.736 0.263
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'12.247 0.871 0.135
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.560 1.184 0.313
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'12.732 1.356 0.172
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'13.047 1.671 0.315
