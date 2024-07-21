All Series
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

F1 Hungarian GP: Piastri scores maiden win amid Norris team order defiance

Lando Norris eventually relents to radio call to let long-time Hungary F1 leader Oscar Piastri past late on

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri clinched his first Formula 1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after a protracted McLaren team orders saga with Lando Norris throughout the final stint.

Piastri had led the entirety of the race after taking the lead into Turn 1, opening up a healthy lead over team-mate Norris in the opening stint and through the first pitstop.

"In every condition we had the race under control to get the 1-2. I don't remember when McLaren's last 1-2 was!" Piastri said.

"The longer you leave [the team orders call], the more you get a bit nervous. But it was well executed by the team, it was the right call, I put myself in the right position at the start."

Watch: Piastri Takes The Win in Tension Filled F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Reaction

Despite McLaren's intention to manage the race, giving Norris the undercuts but with the express purpose of covering off the cars behind, the plot thickened when Piastri lost time on the exit of Turn 11 to bring Norris within 1.5 seconds.

The Australian driver managed to stabilise that lead ahead of the final pitstops and, despite being aware Norris would undercut him in the final round of pitstops, Piastri was told "not to worry" about his team-mate with the expectation that McLaren would switch positions.

Norris hence made his stop on lap 45 and started to turn in quick laptimes on the medium tyre, with Piastri calling in on lap 47 and - as expected - being undercut by Norris.

Told to switch positions whenever he had an opportunity, Norris proved increasingly recalcitrant and told the team that he would only consider doing so whenever Piastri caught up - citing his younger team-mate's fresher tyres. Norris had extended his lead to six seconds, initially showing few signs of willingness to comply.

As the orders to Norris eventually became increasingly firm, the Briton eventually relented and slowed down on the start-finish straight at the start of lap 68, giving Piastri the lead and assuming second place.

Lewis Hamilton collected third place after surviving a Turn 1 assault from an increasingly frustrated Max Verstappen, who seemed to be in an irascible mood throughout the grand prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen had first been irked by the decision to let Norris through after the championship leader ran wide at Turn 1 and stayed ahead, and then sounded off about a strategy that allowed Hamilton to undercut him for third.

Hamilton had defended hard at the end of his second stint on hards, stymying Verstappen's progress, and then undercut the Red Bull driver once again - as did Charles Leclerc, who finished fourth.

Although Verstappen got past Leclerc and once again ratcheted up the pressure on Hamilton, the Red Bull driver struggled to find a way past and eventually resorted to a dive into Turn 1 - which caught Hamilton as he was turning into the corner and sent Verstappen slightly airborne.

Leclerc thus got past once again as Verstappen recovered, while Carlos Sainz attempted to put the irritated Dutchman under pressure towards the end of the race - but eventually ran out of pace to challenge for fifth.

Sergio Perez recovered from his Q1 crash to finish seventh with a long stint on the hards, but held just enough over George Russell to ward off the Mercedes driver.

Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll completed the top 10, Stroll once again beating Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso into the points.

Hungary 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 70

1:38'01.989

187.669 2 25 McLaren Mercedes
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 70

+2.141

1:38'04.130

2.141 187.600 2 18 McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 70

+14.880

1:38'16.869

12.739 187.195 2 15 Mercedes Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 70

+19.686

1:38'21.675

4.806 187.043 2 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 70

+21.349

1:38'23.338

1.663 186.990 2 10 Red Bull Red Bull
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 70

+23.073

1:38'25.062

1.724 186.935 2 8 Ferrari Ferrari
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 70

+39.792

1:38'41.781

16.719 186.408 2 6 Red Bull Red Bull
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 70

+42.368

1:38'44.357

2.576 186.327 2 5 Mercedes Mercedes
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 70

+1'17.259

1:39'19.248

34.891 185.236 1 2 RB Red Bull
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 70

+1'17.976

1:39'19.965

0.717 185.213 2 1 Aston Martin Mercedes
