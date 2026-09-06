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Race report
Formula 1 Italian GP

F1 Italian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sensational home win from 19th at Monza

Antonelli defeats George Russell after a breathless comeback race in Monza to win the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has taken a sensational home win at the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, coming form 19th on the grid to defeat Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

In an action-packed display of battery-led yo-yo racing, Antonelli overcame a grid penalty and a mid-race pitstop to scythe through the field and defeat long-time leader Russell, with Max Verstappen defeating McLaren to the final podium spot.

The race started with a huge blow for the sold-out, tifosi-filled grandstands. As shock polesitter Pierre held firm against Russell, Lewis Hamilton attempted to pass team-mate Charles Leclerc down the inside of the tight Turn 1 chicane, with Leclerc pushing the Briton wide on exit, costing Hamilton six positions as he dropped to ninth.

The incident was noted by race control, but on the end of lap 2 Leclerc suffered a huge crash on the exit of the final Parabolica corner as he fended off McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Leclerc skated across the gravel and veered into the outside wall at high speed, escaping unhurt but bringing out the red flag for lengthy barrier repairs.

Russell had been able to pass Gasly on the front straight earlier on the lap, ensuring the Mercedes driver would take the restart from pole, while Verstappen and Franco Colapinto worked their way up to third and fourth at the expense of Piastri.

All drivers were afforded a free tyre change under the red flag, with Verstappen the only frontrunner to pick mediums instead of hards. Following an extra formation lap for Yuki Tsunoda being out of position, Russell defended the lead from Gasly, while Colapinto passed Verstappen in the second Alpine for third. But after Verstappen retaliated with a trademark move around the outside of the second chicane, Colapinto went off the track in the first Lesmo right-hander, dropping the Argentinian down to 16th.

Kimi Antonelli fought Mercedes team-mate George Russell for the win

Kimi Antonelli fought Mercedes team-mate George Russell for the win

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

In the melee behind the pair, Hamilton moved up to fourth at the expense of Piastri, who was battling team-mate Norris and Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad. After a rocket start, Antonelli took advantage of that fight to motor to sixth with a double pass on Norris and Lindblad on the main straight.

On lap 7, Alpine's hopes of a shock win for Gasly dwindled further when he was passed for second by Verstappen. Three laps later, the Frenchman also lost third to Hamilton, and he was powerless to keep Piastri and Antonelli behind as the Alpine man dropped to sixth.

Clearing Gasly quickly was supposed to hand Russell a clear path to victory, but on an afternoon where slipstreaming was key, the Mercedes man was unable to break away from Verstappen and instead starting coming under pressure from the Dutchman, with the pair trading the lead two more times on lap 12 and 15.

But rather than Russell, Antonelli quickly emerged as the more likely of the two Mercedes drivers to take victory despite starting from 19th. As the last driver of a gaggle of three cars, some two seconds behind the leaders, Antonelli had already picked off Hamilton and Piastri in quick succession.

Russell's jousting with Verstappen allowed Antonelli to rapidly close in on the lead battle, snatching second away from the Red Bull man on lap 16. Antonelli only needed one attempt to pass Russell for the lead, claiming control on lap 18 at Turn 1.

The so-called yo-yo racing, with battery levels dictating straight-line speeds, continued at a breathless pace, with Russell twice retaking the lead on lap 22 and 23. Suggestions from the pit wall to halt the yo-yo racing and build a gap to Verstappen were met with a grumpy reply from the young Italian, but he did comply as he tucked in behind Russell and conserved his more brittle medium tyres.

Lance Stroll was the second Aston Martin to retire

Lance Stroll was the second Aston Martin to retire

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

The story of the race changed when Lance Stroll ground to a halt in his Aston Martin, with Antonelli and Verstappen using the virtual safety car to rid themselves of their medium tyres and switch to new rubber. The pair came out in sixth and seventh, just 15 seconds behind Russell, who was nursing his hard tyres to the end.

By lap 37 of 53, Antonelli had worked his way past Hamilton and then Piastri to second place, giving himself 16 laps to close the nine-second gap to his leading team-mate while Verstappen followed him through into third.

Antonelli was quick but not initially catching Russell fast enough to close the gap, as the Briton escaped for action for a suspected yellow flag infringement. But Russell's hard tyres started showing worsening signs of wear towards the end of the race, allowing Antonelli to close the gap by the end of lap 47.

The first clash followed at the start of lap 49, with Russell cutting Turn 2 as he desperately tried to keep Antonelli behind. But the Italian went off as well, drifting through the gravel trap on the outside, allowing Russell to retain the lead.

Not best pleased by the Turn 1 skirmish, Antonelli tried again on the following tour but opted for a more straight-forward pass between Lesmo 2 and the Variante Ascari.

The 19-year-old held onto his hard-fought lead until the finish, winning his Italian Grand Prix home race at the second time of asking. Russell was a defeated second, with Verstappen joining them on the podium.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris scrapped in the closing stages

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris scrapped in the closing stages

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri and Norris brought home fourth and fifth for McLaren at the expense of Hamilton, who dropped back on worn medium tyres to finish sixth. From pole, Gasly eventually salvaged seventh at the finish ahead of Lindblad and Colapinto, with the second Racing Bulls car of Tsunoda claiming the final point in tenth on his second weekend as a replacement driver.

In breathtaking fashion, Antonelli is the first Italian winner of the Monza race in 60 years as he reinforces his championship lead by seven points, now heading Russell by 66 points into next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix on the newly-built Madring in Madrid.

F1 Italian GP: Race results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 53

-

2 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 53

+3.857

3.857

3.857 1 18 Mercedes Mercedes
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 53

+14.718

14.718

10.861 2 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 53

+19.056

19.056

4.338 1 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 53

+19.253

19.253

0.197 1 10 McLaren Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 53

+24.655

24.655

5.402 1 8 Ferrari Ferrari
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 53

+27.351

27.351

2.696 1 6 Alpine Mercedes
8 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 53

+45.136

45.136

17.785 1 4 RB Red Bull
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 53

+47.353

47.353

2.217 1 2 Alpine Mercedes
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 53

+58.187

58.187

10.834 1 1 RB Red Bull
11 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 53

+1'05.187

1'05.187

7.000 1 Audi Audi
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 53

+1'06.187

1'06.187

1.000 2 Audi Audi
13 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 53

+1'14.117

1'14.117

7.930 2 Williams Mercedes
14 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 53

+1'15.609

1'15.609

1.492 2 Red Bull Red Bull
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 53

+1'18.958

1'18.958

3.349 1 Haas Ferrari
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 52

1 lap

2 Haas Ferrari
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 52

1 lap

2 Williams Mercedes
18 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 52

1 lap

2 Cadillac Ferrari
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 51

2 laps

2 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 26

1 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 23

2 Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 1

Accident Ferrari Ferrari
View full results

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Cars Crocs in the paddock

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Sebastian Vettel

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lightning McQueen

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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