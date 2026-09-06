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2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli remains unstoppable at the top

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli remains unstoppable at the top

All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sensational home win from 19th at Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sensational home win from 19th at Monza

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton clash: “Who is forcing that narrative?”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton clash: “Who is forcing that narrative?”

Nico Rosberg: Ferrari backing Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc "doesn't make sense"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Nico Rosberg: Ferrari backing Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc "doesn't make sense"

Charles Leclerc needs further health checks after Monza F1 crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Charles Leclerc needs further health checks after Monza F1 crash

Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most dramatic moments at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
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Formula 1 Italian GP

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli took victory at his home race despite starting from the back of the grid

Motorsport.com staff writers
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Antonelli's biggest victory

This was probably the biggest blow Kimi Antonelli has dealt George Russell in the championship battle so far. If it wasn't already clear, Antonelli is performing at a different level - not only compared to his team-mate, but arguably everyone else too.

Monza was supposed to be Russell's big opportunity to claw back points, with Antonelli taking new power unit components and starting from the back of the grid.

Instead, it took Antonelli barely more than 15 laps to climb to second behind Russell and join the fight for victory. His pitstop interrupted that battle, but Antonelli came back and took the lead anyway. His first overtaking attempt was a little clumsy, but there was simply no stopping him on Sunday.

- Oleg Karpov

Monza exposes McLaren’s weaknesses

McLaren couldn’t make it three in a row. The Woking-based team arrived at the Italian Grand Prix on the back of two consecutive victories, with Lando Norris triumphing in Hungary and the Netherlands, but the team always knew Monza would be a crucial test for the MCL40.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

The Hungaroring and Zandvoort, with their abundance of medium-speed corners, are very different challenges to the Temple of Speed, where long straights and chicanes place very different demands on a car. That is why Andrea Stella had warned that replicating McLaren’s recent form in Italy would be, at the very least, a tall order.

Unfortunately for McLaren, that warning proved justified, as the MCL40 failed its Monza test. It remains to be seen whether qualifying could have produced a different outcome had the team “executed at the level we should have,” as Stella put it. But in the race, neither Oscar Piastri nor Norris was able to mount a serious challenge on Sunday.

- Federico Faturos

Ferrari debriefs are starting to get interesting

As the championship unfolds, and Lewis Hamilton remains in contention for the world title, the friendly facade at Ferrari appears to be showing a few cracks. While not overtly demanding priority, Hamilton wasn't all that subtle when he questioned why the Scuderia isn't maximising its chances to compete for the drivers' title, ergo backing the seven-time world champion.

Coincidence or not, Charles Leclerc appeared to be racing his team-mate extra hard at the start of Sunday's race, taking little effort to leave space on the outside of Turn 2 as Hamilton threatened to pass him. Monza's first chicane is particularly tight, but as Kimi Antonelli showed in the background, it is possible to keep the momentum with a tighter line through Turn 2 without drifting all the way towards the exit.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

There wasn't a whole lot wrong with Leclerc's move in itself, and perhaps it would have been applauded if a Red Bull, Mercedes or McLaren had been on the receiving end. But not another scarlet Ferrari.

The Scuderia is under huge pressure to put up a competitive display in front of its demanding tifosi, and Hamilton temporarily dropping to ninth could have significantly scuppered his race. As it happened, Leclerc caused his own downfall with a crash at the end of Lap 2.

Heading into next week's race in Madrid, it appears as though team principal Fred Vasseur will have some lecturing to do if he wants to keep his two aces on the straight and narrow.

- Fil Cleeren

Another costly mistake exposes Leclerc's Achilles' heel

Nobody with even a basic understanding of Formula 1 can question Leclerc's speed. His Achilles' heel, though, is becoming increasingly clear: every now and then, he crashes.

It happened again at Monza on Sunday. In front of the Ferrari tifosi, Leclerc lost control and threw away a genuine chance of fighting for the podium.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

He has made high-profile mistakes before, including at Monza in 2020 and at Monaco. Yet he also won at both circuits in 2024 - proof of just how good he can be when he gets it right.

There will be plenty more standout performances from Leclerc, but the costly mistakes remain - at a time when the gap to Lewis Hamilton this season is already bigger than Ferrari would have wanted.

- Jose Carlos de Celis

Alpine's victory bid was too good to be true

Pierre Gasly's sensational pole was as unexpected as it was impressive - especially as it came entirely on merit. Yes, he benefited from a slipstream, but there was no changeable weather or interruption to shake up the order. Gasly was quick throughout qualifying and delivered a stunning lap when it mattered.

Yet that was probably as good as Alpine could hope for at Monza against F1's big teams. On Sunday, it quickly became clear Gasly wasn't going to challenge for victory.

The Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren drivers passed him one by one, leaving Gasly seventh - a result he would normally have been delighted with, had he not started from pole. Still, it was a strong result for the Enstone team and hugely important in the battle for fifth in the constructors' championship.

- Oleg Karpov

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Cars Crocs in the paddock

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Sebastian Vettel

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lightning McQueen

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
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