Mexican GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Mercedes W12 nose and front wing detail 1 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A rare glimpse of the underside of the Mercedes W12’s front wing and nose assembly as it’s carried through the garage.

Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail 2 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector on the Mercedes W12.

Mercedes W12 bargeboard detail 3 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The incredibly detailed floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12. Note how the floor is upturned towards the rear to help turn the airflow in combination with the winglets mounted on the top of the floor.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 4 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited In comparison, we have a similar shot of the Red Bull RB16B which also has a complex array of aerodynamic features on the floor to help turn the airflow ahead of the rear tyre.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 5 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of the AlphaTauri mechanics carrying the rear wing into the garage. Note the size of the DRS actuator pod.

Ferrari SF21 detail 6 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A detailed shot of the Ferrari SF21 rear end. Note the strakes at the lower end of the rear wing, plus the vortex generators in the central section of the diffuser.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front detail 7 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A great shot of the Alfa Romeo C41 as it is prepared for action ahead of the weekend, with several details exposed due to the vanity panel and nose not being attached.

Mercedes W12 front wing detail 8 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This angle shows off the pair of strakes mounted on the underside of the Mercedes W12’s front wing.

Mercedes W12 nose detail 9 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the nose tip on the Mercedes W12 shows us the two small inlets used to collect air that helps to keep the driver cool.

Mercedes W12 detail 10 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Some of the inboard suspension elements are exposed in this shot of the Mercedes W12 due to the nose and vanity panel not being present. However, the carbon cover in the centre does prohibit us from seeing the heave element.

Mercedes W12 detail 11 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited It’s a high-downforce setup being deployed by Mercedes at the rear of the car.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail 12 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited This shot of the Red Bull RB16B, taken with the sidepod bodywork removed, gives us an idea of how much is packed into the region and how much pipework is used to help guide the airflow where the designers desire.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail 13 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull will use a different brake duct inlet scoop configuration this weekend in order that the proportion of airflow required for cooling versus that used for aerodynamic benefit is altered. The crossover channel currently leaves the brake disc exposed on the left-hand side of the car too, but this might be covered once the team assesses their setup options.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail 14 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited We’re treated to a view of the Red Bull RB16B’s inboard front suspension in this shot, owing to the vanity panel being removed.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail 15 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Another shot of the Red Bull RB16B’s front end, but this time without the nose attached enables us to see the full span lower forward leg of the lower wishbone, which intersects the chassis.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 16 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited A high downforce rear wing configuration for Red Bull in Mexico, albeit with it unlikely to need the support of a T-Wing like some of its rivals.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12 and engineer 17 / 27 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Mercedes, for example, has its maximum downforce arrangement, along with its double T-Wing.

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail 18 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The RB16B’s rear suspension and brake assembly without the covers on is a sight to behold. Not only do we get to see the hollowed out upright that allows airflow to migrate through it, we also get a rare sight of the lower suspension and driveshaft elements without their complete aerodynamic fairings.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 19 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited For comparison, here we can see the aerodynamic fairings wrapped around the suspension and driveshaft as the car is pushed to scrutineering.

McLaren MCL35M front wing detail 20 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The McLaren MCL35M’s front wing, which as you’ll note has the strakes mounted beneath the wing and placed forward toward the leading edge of the mainplane.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front brake drum detail 21 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The Red Bull RB16B’s front brake assembly without the drum attached shows us some of the detail within.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 22 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited More of the Red Bull RB16B in a state of undress, with the saddle mounted cooler atop the power unit exposed. The inboard end of the lower suspension and driveshaft are visible without their fairings complete too.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 23 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited Having already seen what’s located beneath the bodywork on the left-hand side of the RB16B, here’s a shot of the right-hand side in order that you can see how they’re arranged differently.

McLaren MCL35M front detail 24 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The McLaren MCL35M with the vanity cover removed gives us a view of some of the inboard front suspension elements.

McLaren MCL35M rear detail 25 / 27 Photo by: Uncredited The McLaren MCL35M has been set up with a high downforce rear wing and double T-Wing arrangement to help it deal with the demands of the circuit.

Ferrari SF21 brake duct detail 26 / 27 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The maximum size rear cooling outlet appears to have been chosen by Ferrari to help reject the heat generated within the SF21 during the race weekend.