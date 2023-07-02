Subscribe
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Results

F1 results: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Austrian Grand Prix sprint event, ahead of Sunday’s ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at the Red Bull Ring.

Charles Bradley
By:

The Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Sergio Perez swapped the lead on the opening lap with some robust driving between the team-mates, each blaming the other.

But Verstappen got clear as Perez got trapped behind Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas for a dozen laps, and motored away to another dominant victory, with all the action happening behind as the track dried and some switched to slicks.

2023 F1 Austrian sprint results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval Points
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
24 30'26.730 8
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
24 30'47.778 21.048 21.048 7
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
24 30'49.818 23.088 2.040 6
4 Canada Lance Stroll
24 30'56.433 29.703 6.615 5
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
24 30'56.839 30.109 0.406 4
6 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
24 30'58.027 31.297 1.188 3
7 France Esteban Ocon
24 31'03.332 36.602 5.305 2
8 United Kingdom George Russell
24 31'03.341 36.611 0.009 1
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
24 31'05.338 38.608 1.997
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
24 31'13.105 46.375 7.767
11 Australia Oscar Piastri
24 31'16.537 49.807 3.432
12 Monaco Charles Leclerc
24 31'17.519 50.789 0.982
13 Thailand Alex Albon
24 31'19.578 52.848 2.059
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
24 31'23.323 56.593 3.745
15 France Pierre Gasly
24 31'24.382 57.652 1.059
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
24 31'31.552 1'04.822 7.170
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
24 31'32.347 1'05.617 0.795
18 United States Logan Sargeant
24 31'32.789 1'06.059 0.442
19 China Zhou Guanyu
24 31'37.555 1'10.825 4.766
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
24 31'43.165 1'16.435 5.610
How the 2023 F1 Austrian sprint unfolded

On a damp track, Perez took the lead at Turn 1 and then edged Verstappen onto the grass on the exit of the first corner. The Red Bulls then almost banged wheels at Turn 3 and Turn 5, allowing Hulkenberg up to second – behind Verstappen but in front of Perez.

Perez took until lap 12 to pass Hulkenberg for second but was already 10s behind Verstappen. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz passed Hulkenberg a lap later for third.

DRS was enabled on lap 17, which allowed the Aston Martins of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso to pass Hulkenberg too – which led to Hulkenberg pitting for slicks, along with MercedesGeorge Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who’d both started from near the tail of the field.

Verstappen beat Perez by 21s, ahead of Sainz, the battling Stroll and Alonso, a fast-closing Hulkenberg (first home on slicks), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Russell (who crossed the line side by side), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Hamilton.

2023 F1 Austrian sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver Lap Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
24 1'10.180 221.499
2 Australia Oscar Piastri
24 1'10.274 0.094 0.094 221.202
3 United Kingdom George Russell
23 1'10.385 0.205 0.111 220.853
4 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
23 1'10.539 0.359 0.154 220.371
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
24 1'10.686 0.506 0.147 219.913
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
24 1'10.775 0.595 0.089 219.636
7 China Zhou Guanyu
22 1'11.305 1.125 0.530 218.004
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
23 1'11.363 1.183 0.058 217.827
9 Thailand Alex Albon
24 1'11.635 1.455 0.272 217.000
10 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
22 1'11.701 1.521 0.066 216.800
11 United States Logan Sargeant
21 1'11.829 1.649 0.128 216.413
12 Netherlands Max Verstappen
19 1'14.292 4.112 2.463 209.239
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
18 1'14.978 4.798 0.686 207.324
14 Spain Carlos Sainz
16 1'15.457 5.277 0.479 206.008
15 Mexico Sergio Perez
16 1'15.492 5.312 0.035 205.913
16 France Esteban Ocon
22 1'15.512 5.332 0.020 205.858
17 Canada Lance Stroll
23 1'15.531 5.351 0.019 205.806
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris
19 1'15.627 5.447 0.096 205.545
19 France Pierre Gasly
22 1'16.109 5.929 0.482 204.243
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
22 1'16.758 6.578 0.649 202.517
What happened in sprint shootout qualifying?

This was the second weekend run to the latest sprint race weekend format, featuring the sprint shootout qualifying sessions.

Austrian Grand Prix sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Perez

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'04.440 241.229
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'04.933 0.493 239.397
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'05.010 0.570 239.113
4 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
1'05.084 0.644 238.842
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
1'05.136 0.696 238.651
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'05.258 0.818 238.205
7 Canada Lance Stroll
1'05.347 0.907 237.880
8 France Esteban Ocon
1'05.366 0.926 237.811
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'05.245 0.805 238.252
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'05.912 1.472 235.841
11 Thailand Alex Albon
1'06.152 1.712 234.986
12 France Pierre Gasly
1'06.360 1.920 234.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'06.369 1.929 234.217
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
1'06.593 2.153 233.429
15 United Kingdom George Russell
16 China Zhou Guanyu
1'07.062 2.622 231.797
17 Australia Oscar Piastri
1'07.106 2.666 231.645
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'07.282 2.842 231.039
19 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'07.291 2.851 231.008
20 United States Logan Sargeant
1'07.426 2.986 230.546
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ1?

On a damp but drying track, times tumbled towards the end. Ferrari endured a wild session, with Sainz suffering a braking issue that cost him valuable track time but shooting to the top of the times with his first flying lap of 1m06.187s.

Meanwhile, Leclerc only just scraped through by 0.001s. But Mercedes suffered even worse, with Hamilton not making it through, after having a laptime deleted and then getting mixed-up with Verstappen, and Russell reporting a hydraulic failure.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
5 1'06.187 234.861
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
9 1'06.236 0.049 0.049 234.688
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
9 1'06.548 0.361 0.312 233.587
4 Canada Lance Stroll
10 1'06.569 0.382 0.021 233.514
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
10 1'06.611 0.424 0.042 233.366
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
9 1'06.629 0.442 0.018 233.303
7 United Kingdom George Russell
10 1'06.653 0.466 0.024 233.219
8 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
10 1'06.704 0.517 0.051 233.041
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
9 1'06.723 0.536 0.019 232.975
10 France Esteban Ocon
10 1'06.840 0.653 0.117 232.567
11 France Pierre Gasly
10 1'06.873 0.686 0.033 232.452
12 Thailand Alex Albon
10 1'06.892 0.705 0.019 232.386
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
10 1'06.896 0.709 0.004 232.372
14 Mexico Sergio Perez
9 1'06.924 0.737 0.028 232.275
15 Monaco Charles Leclerc
10 1'07.061 0.874 0.137 231.800
16 China Zhou Guanyu
9 1'07.062 0.875 0.001 231.797
17 Australia Oscar Piastri
10 1'07.106 0.919 0.044 231.645
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
9 1'07.282 1.095 0.176 231.039
19 Finland Valtteri Bottas
9 1'07.291 1.104 0.009 231.008
20 United States Logan Sargeant
10 1'07.426 1.239 0.135 230.546
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ2?

Verstappen set the quickest time on his final lap of the session, a 1m05.371s that was 0.063s ahead of Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri) and Russell (who was stranded in the pits).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
17 1'05.371 237.793
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
12 1'05.434 0.063 0.063 237.564
3 France Esteban Ocon
18 1'05.604 0.233 0.170 236.948
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
18 1'05.673 0.302 0.069 236.700
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
17 1'05.699 0.328 0.026 236.606
6 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
17 1'05.730 0.359 0.031 236.494
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
18 1'05.759 0.388 0.029 236.390
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
17 1'05.836 0.465 0.077 236.113
9 Canada Lance Stroll
18 1'05.914 0.543 0.078 235.834
10 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
17 1'06.091 0.720 0.177 235.202
11 Thailand Alex Albon
18 1'06.152 0.781 0.061 234.986
12 France Pierre Gasly
16 1'06.360 0.989 0.208 234.249
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
18 1'06.369 0.998 0.009 234.217
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
18 1'06.593 1.222 0.224 233.429
15 United Kingdom George Russell
10
What happened in Austrian Grand Prix SQ3?

Verstappen had the luxury of two new sets of soft tyres and he rocketed to pole, first with a 1m04.613s and then a 1m04.440s. Team-mate Perez was almost half a second slower.

Norris was best of the rest, only 0.077s shy of Perez, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Sainz (who ran out of new softs), Leclerc, the Aston Martins of Alonso and Stroll (who split their tyre strategy and got almost the same outcome), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

Austrian Grand Prix SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
23 1'04.440 241.229
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
23 1'04.933 0.493 0.493 239.397
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
23 1'05.010 0.570 0.077 239.113
4 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
23 1'05.084 0.644 0.074 238.842
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
18 1'05.136 0.696 0.052 238.651
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
23 1'05.245 0.805 0.109 238.252
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
24 1'05.258 0.818 0.013 238.205
8 Canada Lance Stroll
24 1'05.347 0.907 0.089 237.880
9 France Esteban Ocon
24 1'05.366 0.926 0.019 237.811
10 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
23 1'05.912 1.472 0.546 235.841
