Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
262 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
297 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
303 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

shares
comments
F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
By:

Formula 1 teams have approved plans for an engine freeze from 2022 and are open to the idea of sprint races, but have requested more details.

Following a meeting on Thursday of the F1 Commission, made up of teams, the FIA and the F1 organisation, it is understood that unanimous approval was given to an engine freeze to come into play from the start of next year.

The freeze was originally pushed for by Red Bull, which is hoping to take on the Honda engine project after the Japanese manufacturer pulls out of F1 at the end of this year.

Red Bull was clear that it had the resources to continue running the power units for the next few years, but could not afford to take on the project if it also had to develop the engines itself.

While there had not been initial full support for the freeze when it was first talked about at the end of last year, discussions have moved forward in recent weeks and there was full backing for the idea in Thursday’s F1 Commission meeting.

The Commission also discussed the idea of sprint races, which have been proposed by F1 management as a trial for this year to see if the concept can work.

F1 wants to run an experiment of the sprint race format at three grands prix this season – in Canada, Italy, and Brazil – to see if it can help improve the spectacle of a race weekend.

The idea is for F1’s official qualifying session to be moved to Friday afternoon, with Saturday’s action then being dominated by a 100km sprint race that will decide the grid for Sunday’s main race and potentially offer half points.

It is understood that although the plans did not get a formal green light for approval, teams were open to the idea but have requested more time to look into the finer details of the matter.

The introduction of sprint races could result in some unintended consequences, so teams will likely want their sporting directors to look at potential pitfalls before committing fully to the idea.

F1 teams also discussed with the FIA and F1 the idea of a driver salary cap coming into force over the next few years, but no final decision was made on that matter.

Read Also:

Related video

Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential?

Previous article

Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery

2
IndyCar

Don Halliday joins AJ Foyt Racing as Chief Engineer

3
Formula 1

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Latest news
F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

29m
Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential?
Formula 1

Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential?

1h
How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas
Formula 1

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

2h
Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races
Formula 1

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

5h
F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

5h
Latest videos
Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert 01:53
Formula 1
7h

Unique Teammates: Jackie Stewart and Francois Cevert

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory 00:52
Formula 1
7h

Jackie Stewart: Path to Glory

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance 01:20
Formula 1
7h

Alfa Romeo: the Dawn of Dominance

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite 01:27
Formula 1
7h

Annals of French Motorsport: Ligier and Jacques Laffite

Lotus: from Innovation to Success 01:50
Formula 1
7h

Lotus: from Innovation to Success

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1 / Preview

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Trending Today

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery

Don Halliday joins AJ Foyt Racing as Chief Engineer
IndyCar IndyCar / News

Don Halliday joins AJ Foyt Racing as Chief Engineer

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari eyeing revolutionary F1 engine design for 2022

Latest news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Does eight world titles projection undersell Hamilton's potential?

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Why F1 shouldn't be afraid of trying sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.