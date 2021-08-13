Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

By:

Ferrari says it has been impressed with the job that Mick Schumacher has done in his Formula 1 rookie season, despite some obvious mistakes.

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

Schumacher, who is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has had a challenging season trying to get to grips with the tricky Haas car.

While he has shown maturity and to be very much a team player, the German has been involved in some incidents with teammate Nikita Mazepin and had a big practice crash ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

But having delivered a season-best result of 12th place in Hungary last time, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto thinks that there are encouraging signs of progress that he hopes can continue over the second half of the campaign.

“Mick in his very first year in F1 driving for Haas, I think we said at the start of the season that the objective for him was first no pressure, but to make sure that he is learning,” said Binotto.

“So 2021 has to be for him an important year in terms of learning. And I think if we look at that objective he is doing well.

“I think Mick since the start of the season is doing well, he is learning, he is progressing. Obviously a few mistakes, but that's part of the learning process.

“So I think overall in terms of balance so far, we can be happy. What’s important for him is to continue developing and progressing in the second half. But I'm confident he can do that.”

Read Also:

While satisfied with the progress of Schumacher, Binotto says Ferrari cannot be as pleased with the results of its other FDA youngsters.

In Formula 2, Robert Shwartzman is currently third in the standings, having taken two wins so far this season, while Marcus Armstrong is down in 14th spot with the best result of a second place at Silverstone.

Across in F3, Arthur Leclerc is down in eighth place overall having taken just a single victory in France so far.

Reflecting on the FDA performances, Binotto said: “If I look at the junior drivers for the Ferrari Driver Academy, I think there's no doubt that overall in terms of results it is not as good as last year.

“Last year, I think especially in F2, we had great results, which is not the case [this year]. So I think overall we cannot be as happy as we were.”

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

Previous article

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 h
2
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

3 h
3
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

14 h
4
Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

5
Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Supercars comeback

Latest news
Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors
Formula 1

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

49m
Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

2 h
Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'
Formula 1

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'

4 h
Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ
Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ

15 h
Tost: ‘No alternatives’ to AlphaTauri F1 line-up for 2022
Formula 1

Tost: ‘No alternatives’ to AlphaTauri F1 line-up for 2022

19 h
Latest videos
What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
22m

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Formula 1: Tsunoda believes move to Italy improved race technique 00:59
Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021

Formula 1: Tsunoda believes move to Italy improved race technique

Formula 1: Red Bull switch has felt like a 00:48
Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull switch has felt like a "different category" to Perez

Formula 1: Renault's engine chief Taffin departs company 00:59
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

Formula 1: Renault's engine chief Taffin departs company

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 ace Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

'Faded habits' helping Ingall in Supercars comeback

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

As Formula 1's push to bring costs down is limiting how much teams can use their state-of-the-art windtunnel facilities, the advancement in simulation technology and its limitless possibilities could soon be the determining factor in a team's success

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2021
Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success Prime

Why it's too early to call F1's sprint race a success

OPINION: While the architects of Formula 1’s experimental ‘Sprint’ concept have declared victory, Stuart Codling says that at best it’s a qualified success – and considerably more data is required before enshrining it as a fixture in grand prix weekends

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2021
Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title Prime

Why the late Carlos Reutemann missed out on an F1 title

One of the defining Formula 1 drivers of his era, the late Carlos Reutemann should also have been a world champion. The reasons for the 1981 title slipping out of his grasp remain the subject of impassioned debate to this very day. GP Racing investigates…

Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021
How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet Prime

How Mercedes became embroiled in its toughest F1 fight yet

After seven seasons of absolute dominance, Mercedes is now faced with a stark reality: through circumstances beyond its control it is struggling to maintain pre-eminence over one of its most ambitious rivals. Worst of all, it saw this scenario coming – but could do nothing about it, as GP Racing reveals.

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2021
The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Prime

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Alpine raised eyebrows when it awarded Esteban Ocon an unusual three-year contract. Even more so when his performances seemed to tail off once he had that contract in his pocket. Now, after Ocon brilliantly seized the moment to win in Hungary, Alpine’s decision seems to be vindicated. Luke Smith analyses why Ocon loosened his Mercedes ties to stick with ‘Team Enstone’.

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2021
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Prime

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as Formula 1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Prime

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso reckons he would beat his younger self 'with one hand'

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.