Ten key design points on the new Ferrari SF1000

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Using the Ferrari SF90 that raced last year as a yardstick with Giorgio Piola’s latest sketches of the SF1000 overlaid, let’s dive in and unlock the differences between these two machines...
Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 sidepods detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 sidepods detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 halo detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF1000 rear detail
Photo by: Ferrari
Ferrari SF90 and Ferrari SF1000 comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
How did Ferrari get to this point? Here are the key elements of 2019's SF90 contender...
Ferrari SF90 front wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The cape solution introduced by Ferrari in Singapore last season
Ferrari SF90, front nose underneath
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The underside of the cape solution introduced by Ferrari in Singapore last season
Ferrari SF90, nose
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The turning vanes used by Ferrari in 2019 started a little further back down the car
Ferrari SF90 front brakes comparison
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The blown axle (inset) had been banned for 2019 and so Ferrari looked for ways to recover some of the aerodynamic benefits it’s lost
Ferrari SF90, bargeboard
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari repeatedly made improvements to its bargeboards throughout 2019 but none of the solutions used last year hold a candle to the complexity of the ones presented so far in 2020
Ferrari SF90 side detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari was first to use the almost universally-adopted sidepod design back in 2017 but that hasn’t stopped them refining it ever since. Here in 2019 we can see how far the design had come, but for 2020 the team seem to have progressed yet one step further
McLaren MP4-20 2005 airbox horns
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
McLaren introduced these ‘Viking horns’ back in 2005, a feature that’s been repurposed by Ferrari for the prevailing regulations
Ferrari SP90, rear wing endplate
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The engine cover and surrounding bodywork was already pretty slim last year, as evidenced here. But, the SF1000 takes things to an entirely different level
Ferrari SF90, floor sensor detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The bodywork at the rear of the SF90, seen here, already tapered in significantly but now seems bloated when compared with this year’s challenger
|Formula 1
|Giorgio Piola
Ten key design points on the new Ferrari SF1000
